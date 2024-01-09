Highlights Jalen Brunson has had an excellent season, averaging 26.0 points on 47.2% shooting and 43.5% from deep, with career highs in assists and rebounds.

Brunson is an elite shot creator, with a career-high 43.5% shooting from three-point range. He can score from anywhere on the court.

Brunson's defense has been underrated, with his ability to guard star guards and contest shots. He has improved his defensive stops, especially inside the arc.

Every year, there are a number of NBA players whose spots on the All-Star team are locked in early on because of their dominance and consistent appearances on highlight reels. Next to those players, however, are the ones who are experiencing breakout seasons and contributing massively to their team's success.

The latter category is where Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks enters the picture. Throughout his excellent 2023-24 season, the 27-year-old guard has been averaging 26.0 points on 47.2 percent shooting and 43.5 percent from deep, 6.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds, most of them being career highs.

Last season could've been an All-Star year for Brunson as well, but he was excluded in favor of Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Jaylen Brown, and DeMar DeRozan representing the backcourt reserves.

While stars Halliburton, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and Donovan Mitchell are more likely to get the All-Star nods in the next few weeks, Brunson has a strong case to be considered among the Eastern Conference's elite guards.

Brunson has become an elite shot creator

Career-high: 43.5 3PT%

With a career average of 39.5 percent from long-range, Brunson has been seen as one of the best perimeter shooters in the league. Since integrating himself with the Knicks in 2022, he has amped up his tendency to launch it from deep, increasing his attempts from 3.2 in 2021-22 to 6.6 this season. With the increased volume came increased efficiency as well, shooting a career-high 43.5 percent from long-range.

As efficient as he was during the 2022-23 campaign, Brunson has improved even more this season. When looking at his hot zones for the 2023-24 campaign, it's apparent that he can shoot from anywhere on the court with convincing success.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Hot Zones Performance Shooting Area Field Goal % Left Center 3 45.6 Right Center 3 44.0 Restricted Area 51.3 In the Paint (Non-RA) 47.5 Above the Break 3 34.6

Brunson's shooting accuracy shows that he is more than capable of scoring in more ways than one. He can penetrate inside just as well as he can shoot from three, usually taking steady dribbles to plan out his next move, making him a difficult player for opponents to defend against.

In fact, he is the heart of the Knicks' offense, taking the most shots on the team with 19.5 per game, a career-high for the six-year guard. He's been so effective that only fellow co-star Julius Randle shoots with better efficiency (47.4 percent) when compared to players on the team taking more than 10 shots on average.

There is no doubt that Brunson is playing the best basketball of his career at the moment, and has done well working with his surrounding teammates. His ability to score in any way possible allows the Knicks to let their offense run through him, showcasing a team that is well aware of what their identity is on that side of the ball.

Brunson's defense elevates the Knicks

Averaging 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks per game

Defense has been an underrated aspect in Brunson's game, with fans being more in awe of his scoring tenacity. The way his six-foot-two, 190-pound frame allows him to hang with opposing star guards while using his strength to thwart their efforts to create scoring opportunities presents him as an excellent two-way guard.

Despite being slightly undersized at his position, Brunson is relentless in embracing the challenge of guarding the league's best players. Even though he has a defensive rating of 115.8, it doesn't tell the whole story as he has been more aggressive in contesting shots, especially inside the arc.

Jalen Brunson – 2023-24 Defensive Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Defense Category Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Overall 12.6 49.2 12.1 49.3 3 Pointers 5.7 37.5 4.9 42.0 2 Pointers 6.9 58.7 7.2 54.2 Less Than 6 Feet 3.7 66.5 4.5 66.3 Less Than 10 Feet 5.0 60.3 5.6 60.5 Greater Than 15 Feet 6.4 38.6 5.4 41.2

Brunson's aptitude for defending two-pointers more often than three-pointers is odd, but the results have spoken for themselves. Opposing players are shooting almost four percent less efficiently this season compared to last. This year has seen a slight change with him being more active in defending those shots from downtown, allowing him to be more capable of getting defensive stops to give the Knicks an advantage on the other end.

Stats say he is two years removed from his defensive peak when he was with the Dallas Mavericks, specifically during the 2021-22 season when he had a career-best defensive rating of 112 on that side of the ball. What the stats don't necessarily take into account is Brunson's larger role with the Knicks, taking on opposing stars on a nightly basis rather than having Luka Dončić take on the brunt of the defensive work.

Brunson makes the Knicks a winning team

Leads the team in win shares (4.5)

The Knicks are and have been a solid team, but with Brunson, they become a unit that is capable of being a dark horse to make a run to the NBA Finals. His presence leads to victories, having the most win shares out of every Knick, including Randle with 4.5 so far this season.

New York is outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions when Brunson's on the court, declining to 0.2 points when he's off the court. While the team does worse when they're without Randle (0.0) or Josh Hart (-0.8), it's clear that the Knicks are in more control when they have their top scoring option on the hardwood in Brunson.

They have a winning margin of 3.4 points on average, proving that Brunson's presence has been crucial to the Knicks in helping them pull away in close games. This allows them to be more battle-tested if they were to secure a playoff spot later down the road, making them a team that no one would want to face in the first round.

It also helps that acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors has also impacted Brunson’s game for the better. Since Anunoby's debut as a Knick, Brunson has been averaging 27.3 points and 9.3 assists per game over that stretch with the team being 4-0 since adding Anunoby.

Jalen Brunson – 2023–24 Assists Breakdown Pass To Pass Totals Assist Totals Julius Randle 737 63 Donte DiVincenzo 250 49 RJ Barrett 308 34 Josh Hart 241 21 Isaiah Hartenstein 134 18

Before Brunson came to the Empire State, the Knicks struggled to have a consistent identity on both sides of the ball, even with Randle and the recently departed RJ Barrett leading the way at the time after a playoff appearance in 2021.

After missing the postseason the following year, signing Brunson almost immediately provided the Knicks with a foundation to get back on their feet and start winning again, making a solid postseason run in 2023 before losing in six games to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. That marks the furthest they've gotten since the 2013 playoffs, where they also lost in six games in the second round.

A tough road lies ahead for Brunson nonetheless when it comes to making the All-Star roster for the Eastern Conference. He already has his work cut out for him when it comes to competing with the aforementioned guards in Haliburton, Lillard, Mitchell, who the Knicks are reportedly interested in acquiring, and Young, but as far as team success goes, the Knicks have an edge. He's been a key player in the team's wins and has proven that they wouldn't be nearly as successful without him.

Despite this, Brunson has shown himself to be a strong leader and winner since he joined New York. He knows becoming an All-Star is a challenge, especially after getting snubbed last year, but is proving that his growth should be the leading factor in sealing his spot in the February festivities.