Highlights Jalen Carter's odds of winning Defensive Rookie of the Year have slipped, coinciding with a jump in odds for Kobie Turner of the Rams.

The reason for the odds shift is unclear, but Turner's statistically better performance and the Eagles' defensive struggles may be factors.

Despite the movement in odds, Carter is still the favorite due to his impressive season and advanced stats, but Turner is now a serious threat.

Jalen Carter came into the NFL this year as one of the immediate favorites for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, joining a stacked Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line following a dominant college career at Georgia.

He's held serve throughout the year, and as of the end of Week 17, Carter is still the betting favorite to win the award. However, his odds have begun to slip out of nowhere, coinciding with a miraculous jump in odds from third-round rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams.

As the odds keep shifting with the Rams and Eagles still playing for playoff seeding in Week 18, is the DROY still safely in Carter's hands, or are other candidates suddenly in play?

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Player Odds Jalen Carter (PHI) -222 Will Anderson (HOU) +225 Kobie Turner (LAR) +600 Devon Witherspoon (SEA) +5,000 Brian Branch (DET) +6,600

Vegas odds are moving fast

The DROY line is shifting away from Carter's favor too quickly to be considered an aberration

Earlier in the week, Jalen Carter was -450 to win Defensive Rookie of the year, according to ESPN BET. All of a sudden, he dropped to a mere -175 favorite, though those odds have risen again to -222.

Another interior defensive lineman, Turner, saw his odds skyrocket to +550 (though they've dropped slightly to +600 since), putting him in third in the race due to his superlative season. This is likely due at least in part to his massive 2.5-sack, two-TFL performance in the Rams' Week 17 win over the New York Giants.

Sandwiched between the two defensive tackles is Will Anderson Jr. of the Houston Texans. Anderson was the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and has come on strong to close the season (four sacks in his last three games).

The reason for the massive odds shift is unclear, though most are positing that the Eagles' recent defensive downturn has caused oddsmakers to look at more successful units and their star rookies. It's also worth noting that, while Carter has been terrific in his rookie season, Anderson and Turner have been statistically better across the board. With the regular season wrapping up, it's possible awards voters are taking a more serious look at production rather than draft hype and pedigree.

Why Carter is still the favorite

Despite outside noise, Carter is still the odds-on favorite to win the award

Carter has been as advertised this season, piling up gaudy pressure and sack numbers and filling the defensive tackle hole left by Javon Hargrave after he defected to the San Francisco 49ers. Though his raw statistics may lag a little behind his rookie contemporaries, he's beloved in the advanced stats community.

Carter has been beating double teams consistently, showcasing his variety of pass rush moves with aplomb. He's also been an asset in run defense, filling space and commanding extra attention in the middle of the defensive line.

Admittedly, Carter has slowed down as the season has worn on, much like the Eagles' defense as a whole. The last week of the season could prove monumental in the DROY race, though Carter's early season dominance and prominent role in a playoff team may earn him enough favor to stave off his top competitors.

Turner's unprecedented jump in odds

Rams' defensive tackle has gone from an afterthought to a true threat in the race

Turner currently has 27 more tackles, six more quarterback hits, and three more sacks than Carter. There's a myriad of other stats in which he's lapping the former Georgia Bulldog too, but the point stands that the Rams' defensive tackle is a serious threat for the award.

There are definitely some politics and first-round pick biases in play here, as Turner was a relatively unheralded third-round pick out of Wake Forest. Though Carter has been great with Philadelphia, Turner has already tied the rookie sack record for defensive tackles (held by his Rams teammate, the legendary Aaron Donald).

Carter vs. Turner vs. Anderson 2023 Stats Player Tackles Sacks QB Hits TFL Pressures Jalen Carter 30 6 9 8 18 Kobie Turner 57 9 15 8 19 Will Anderson Jr. 44 7 22 10 32

The Rams' defense also ranks far better than the Eagles' surprisingly porous unit, though both defenses are loaded with stars flanking the rookies. Turner's jump from outside the top ten to the top three is flabbergasting, especially since it occurred midweek rather than as a reactionary jump due to a dominant performance.

The smart money is still on Carter (or Anderson) to take home the hardware, but Turner's brilliant campaign won't be denied any longer. Should the Wake Forest product put on a dazzling display against a San Francisco 49ers squad that is resting their starters after clinching the NFC's top seed, chances are Turner's odds will continue to skyrocket.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.