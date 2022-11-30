Highlights Jamal Musiala, a bright talent, chose to represent Germany over England due to his birthplace despite playing in the UK as a child.

Musiala's decision to play for Germany was not an easy one, as he felt a strong connection to both countries from his childhood.

Despite starting with England at youth level, Musiala's move to Germany has proven successful, showcasing his skills on the world stage.

Undeniably one of the brightest youth prospects in world football, Jamal Musiala made the decision to represent Germany over England at international level. The Bayern Munich star is one of the most technically gifted players in the game today, and there's no doubt that he would have been incredible in the 'Three Lions' fold.

The creative midfielder has burst onto the scene in the last couple of years, performing excellently for Germany at the World Cup 2022, where he showed what he's all about on the world stage. Those performances have carried into his club career in the 2023-24 season as the 21-year-old is one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Arena.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jamal Musiala has played over 160 first-team games for Bayern Munich at just 21 years old.

But it wasn't always Germany that the young man used to ball out for. In Musiala's younger years, he represented England at youth level and even played with other fellow generational talents, such as Jude Bellingham, who also used to ply his trade in the Bundesliga before moving on to Real Madrid.

It's safe to say that England have missed out on a massive talent. But after playing for the country at various youth age categories, it ultimately begs the question: why did Musiala choose to represent the Germans instead of the English?

Why Musiala Opted Against England

The midfielder had the choice of three countries

According to The Athletic, the main reason Musiala chose to represent Germany over England at senior level is that he believed it felt right to turn out for the country of his birth. Despite playing and living in the UK as a young boy, Musiala was in fact born in Stuttgart, Germany, and lived there until the age of seven.

He then moved to England with his family and lived in the country for a decade, playing at club level with Chelsea for many years. The youngster had the decision to play for three sides at international level: England, Germany and Nigeria. The first two are self-explanatory, but the reason he was able to play for Nigeria is because of his father’s nationality.

Musiala eventually chose Germany in 2021 and hasn't looked back since. He will proudly turn out for his birth country as the home nation of the Euro 2024 tournament in the summer. Germany have failed to make any real impression on major competitions since their 2014 World Cup.

What Musiala Has Said

He admitted it was a 'tough choice'

Speaking to FourFourTwo in 2023, the talented midfielder discussed his decision to turn down the opportunity to play for England. He stated that he feels the right decision was made, although it was a tough call to make at the time as a young player. Musiala explained:

“I’d had a tough choice to make. I regularly chatted to the people at the FA and the DFB. They both made it clear that they wanted me to play for them. It was a difficult decision, as I was born in Germany but most of my memories growing up are in England – both are a part of me. It was an incredible feeling to get my first Germany cap. It felt right pulling that shirt on and representing my birth nation. I knew that I’d made the right decision."

He's not the only player to have rejected the chance to pull on an England kit, either. Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland even had the chance to play for Gareth Southgate's side as he was born in Leeds.

The nation may rue the missed opportunities with these players but, at the same time, some huge names have switched allegiances in order to represent the Three Lions, such as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish. The duo played for the Republic of Ireland at youth levels before deciding to play for England eventually.

What Musiala Did For England at Youth Level

He started playing for the Under-15 squad

Musiala represented England at youth level since the Under-15 stage, where he enjoyed playing with some other notable talents. In November 2020, the boy wonder was promoted to the Under-21 squad at just 17 years of age for their UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification matches. Musiala played twice and scored one goal.

While he was playing for the England youth teams, Musiala was part of Chelsea's famous Cobham academy, which has produced many star players. He was in the youth system at Stamford Bridge for eight years before moving back to Germany in 2019, joining Bayern Munich.

Jamal Musiala's Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Bayern Munich 162 43 31 Germany 27 2 5 England (Youth) 23 10 2

The decision to move back to his homeland doesn't appear to have worked out too badly on either level, as Musiala is one of the most talked about players in world football, whereas he could have easily been lost in the shuffle among many other youngsters at Chelsea.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 01/05/2024)