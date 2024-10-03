In an odd sequence of events, English singer-songwriter James Blunt could soon be legally changing his name to 'Divock Origi' if his album 'Back to Bedlam' hits number one in the charts for its 20th anniversary. The 50-year-old has long prided himself on self-effacing jokes and tweets, but this time, his efforts at promoting his re-release could see him become synonymous with Anfield's historic European nights under Jurgen Klopp.

Amid his latest attempt to boost sales, Blunt shared a video on his social media platforms on Wednesday declaring he will legally change his name if the anniversary edition hits number one on the album charts. He said: “You have the power to absolutely f*** my life. I’m re-releasing my debut album Back to Bedlam on October 11, something which has kept me consistently rich for the past 20 years.

“So as a way to give back to you, my adoring public: if Back to Bedlam re-enters the charts at number one, I will legally change my name. What will I change it to? Well, that’s entirely up to you.” Watch the video below:

'Divock Origi' is the Leading Contender

Liverpool fans are making sure it happens

Born in Wiltshire, south-east England, and having never publicly expressed any particular fondness for football, James Blunt's affinity to Liverpool has been mostly limited to the rare occasions he's toured the Merseyside port city. However, following recent events, that connection could expand to cosmic proportions.

Some high-ranking name change suggestions so far include the wordplay of his current name 'Blames Junt', 'Blunty McBluntface', and the UK's shortest-serving Prime Minister, 'Liz Truss'. But while these comments have raked in a measly several thousand likes, there's one proposal that has surged into a comfortable lead.

With 13,000 likes at the time of writing, 'Divock Origi' is currently the most likely name Blunt will adopt. The idea has got the whole Liverpool community pulling together in their efforts, with Kelly Cates - Sky Sports presenter and eldest daughter of club icon Kenny Dalglish - among the high-profile names who have joined in on the fun.

Origi's Liverpool Career

The ultimate cult hero of the Klopp era

He may not be the greatest player to ever wear a Liverpool shirt, nor was he ever a guaranteed starter during his eight years at Anfield. However, of the 22 goals he scored, few can rival the importance of those by the Belgian striker, who became known as 'the man of many moments'. For this reason, he will forever be remembered as a true icon by those fortunate enough to witness the Jurgen Klopp era.

Signed for just £10 million from Lille back in 2014, Origi scored several monumental goals for the Reds, including a winner in the Merseyside Derby that saw his manager run to the halfway line, another against Barcelona in what is now considered one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, and a third in Madrid which secured the club's sixth European Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Out of the 22 goals Divock Origi scored for Liverpool, 15 of them came in the 76th minute or later.

In a period that rediscovered the dizzying heights first scaled by Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, during a time when the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk graced Anfield's hallowed turf, it is Origi who has become the Kop's most treasured cult hero. And now, it is James Blunt who is feeling the full force of that love, as Reds' fans do all they can to bring Earth its second 'Divock Origi'.