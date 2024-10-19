Tottenham Hotspur had to come from behind to beat West Ham 4-1 in a thrilling London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the game level at 1-1 going into half-time, it was a substitution made by Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou which was a huge talking point going into the second half of action.

James Maddison was the man to make way for Pape Matar Sarr, and while it initially brought about some confusion over whether he had picked up a knock, but it was later revealed to be a tactical switch, with the decision ultimately allowing Spurs to play on forward, and saw a flurry of goals scored in the second half to see a 4-1 win.

This gutsy move by the Spurs manager would likely have been the biggest talking point of the game, if not for Mohammed Kudus' straight red card for violent play for the Hammers, which may make the league be forced into taking retrospective action.

Crouch: Maddison Substitution Was a ‘Surprise at First’

The substitution was deemed a tactical one and was not injury-related

After Dejan Kulusevski's strike cancelled out Mohammed Kudus' opener for the visitors, Spurs went into half-time level with West Ham despite having 61.5 percent of the ball, and 26 touches in the opposition's box to the Hammers' nine.

Spurs also had nine corners before the half-hour mark, but with Maddison on set-piece duties as usual, his deliveries were subpar, and the North London outfit struggled to make any real opportunities from them.

Nonetheless, when the midfielder didn't emerge out of the dressing room at half-time - instead being replaced by Sarr - there was initial speculation that it must have been injury-related.

However, it was quickly confirmed by those on the touchline for TNT Sports that it was, in fact, a tactical switch made by Postecoglou, something which came as a surprise to TNT pundit, and former Premier League striker, Peter Crouch.

I was surprised at first, but you can see straight away Ange Postecoglou gave information to [Dejan] Kulusevski to get much, much higher. So he’s got two players behind him which gives him more protection, and you’ll see him in a much freer role.

Ange: 'We Needed More Running Power in the Midfield'

Sarr was brought on to replace Maddison

Operating in the vacated No. 10 position, Kulusevski would go on to have a Man of the Match-worthy outing, and finished the game with a team-high ranking of 8.17, according to Who Scored, and said to TNT Sports after the game that as knew as he scored the equaliser, they would go on to win.

Ultimately, it was the Swede's move into a more central role that would help see Spurs take just seven minutes into the second half to take a 2-1 lead, after Yves Bissouma found the back of the net after a clever pull-back from Destiny Udogie.

From there, they wouldn't look back, scoring two more in quick succession with a Hammers own-goal before captain Son Heung-min capped off the win with a vintage finish.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou addressed the performance of his team, and confirmed that the Maddison substitution was indeed tactical, arguing that bringing Sarr on gave Spurs more 'running power' in the midfield areas.

The second half was outstanding from the lads. Good goals, good football, good day at the office… It was tactical. I just felt we needed a bit more running power in that midfield area. I had a feeling we’d finish strong and Pape gives us a real good energy there, and I thought that they helped us in the second-half.

Spurs now climb up to sixth in the league on 13 points, one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, though their London rivals have a game in hand.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored.com - correct as of 19/10/2024.