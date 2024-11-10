Wrexham's James McClean once again refused to wear a poppy, and stood away from his teammates during the minutes' silence for Remembrance Day, during his side's clash against Mansfield.

The former Sunderland and West Brom man has refused to engage in the Remembrance traditions ever since he moved to England in 2011, and he has continued to make a stand over the weekend.

McClean Explained His Decision to Not Wear a Poppy

The Ireland international penned an open letter

McClean says that his decision stems from a perceived disrespect of the Irish soldiers who lost their lives fighting against the British for his home nation. The Derry-born, Ireland international once penned an open letter to Wigan owner Dave Whelan, where he explained the decision, in it he said: "Please understand, Mr Whelan, that when you come from Creggan like myself or the Bogside, Brandywell or the majority of places in Derry, every person still lives in the shadow of one of the darkest days in Ireland's history - even if like me you were born nearly 20 years after the event. It is just a part of who we are, ingrained into us from birth.

"For me to wear a poppy would be as much a gesture of disrespect for the innocent people who lost their lives in the Troubles - and Bloody Sunday especially - as I have in the past been accused of disrespecting the victims of WWl and WWII. It would be seen as an act of disrespect to those people; to my people."

McClean went on to admit that he would wear a poppy on his shirt, if it was solely commemorating the soldiers who lost their lives during World War One and World War Two.

The former Wigan man's views stem from the poppy being used to remember those who died after World War Two as well, and due to the violence of 'Bloody Sunday' in 1972, where British soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march in Derry, killing 13 unarmed people and wounding many others, McClean does not feel comfortable remembering those who caused his nation such pain.

McClean's Disliking For the Monarchy

The Wrexham fans were heard singing anti-monarchy chants

The 35-year-old's views have certainly painted a target on his back for abuse by opposing fans, which isn't aided by McClean's fiery personality and aggressive playing style. McClean is also known to have a strong distaste for the British monarchy, which was supported by the Wrexham faithful during their match. Following the minute's silence, a section of supporters inside the Racecourse Ground were heard singing that he "hates the f***ing King", in reference to McClean.

This isn't the first time they have done this, with McClean joining in with the chants after Wrexham were promoted to League One in April, saying after: "Is this correct? Absolutely and I also sang at the top of my lungs. Do I make any apologies for doing so? Absolutely not."