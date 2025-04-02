James Tarkowski was fortunate not to be sent off after a rash tackle on Alexis Mac Allister in Everton's Merseyside derby clash with Liverpool.

The English defender slid in to win the ball but was also high on the Argentine midfielder with the follow-through. The Reds man required medical attention after the challenge, for which referee Sam Barrott immediately brandished a yellow card.

A VAR review took place and the decision was made not to send the official to the pitchside monitor. Arne Slot shook his head in disbelief that Tarkowski wasn't handed a red card, a stance echoed by many in the media although the Premier League stood firm on the decision.

Premier League Explain Tarkowski Decision

The foul was deemed 'reckless' but not red card worthy

The Premier League Match Centre posted an explanation of Barrott's decision not to send Tarkowski off and VAR's review that went with the on-field decision:

"The referee’s call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless."

Gary Neville, commentating on Sky Sports, was shocked Tarkowski remained on the pitch, calling it a 'potential leg breaker'. His colleague Peter Drury informed viewers that former Premier League referee Mike Dean had agreed with Neville that VAR should have upgraded the yellow after the review.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Tarkowski picked up his 63rd yellow card, the joint most in Premier League history without being sent off.

The tension of the first derby this season, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Goodison, looked to have followed the two Merseyside rivals to Anfield. Tarkowski was the hero that night, scoring a phenomenal equaliser in the dying embers, but he was nearly the villain of the piece on this occasion.