For any Liverpool fan, the idea of Jamie Carragher wearing a Manchester United shirt seems unthinkable. The former defender made 737 appearances for the Reds from 1997 to 2013 and was a key member of the legendary 2005 team that defied the odds to win the Champions League in Istanbul.

But on Wednesday night, the inconceivable happened. As Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Roy Keane, and Carragher took part in a watchalong special of the Overlap podcast, the Reds' legend could be spotted wearing the Red Devils' infamous grey shirt from the 1995/96 season - the one which saw it changed at halftime against Southampton because of a kit clash.

Given how much backlash the Bootle-born pundit has received since slamming Mohamed Salah's decision to go public about his ongoing contract impasse with the people upstairs at Anfield, it perhaps isn't the wisest fashion choice. However, there's a reason behind it.

Jamie Carragher Spotted in a Manchester United Shirt

The scouser was hoping United could do Liverpool a favour with a victory against Arsenal

Midway through the broadcast, the Liverpool legend disappeared off-screen and returned in a Red Devils top. However, it didn't take rocket science to work out why he did it in the end. No, he hasn't switched allegiances, it was merely done in the hope that United could take points away from the Reds' nearest title challengers, Arsenal.

Before the night got underway, Arne Slot's side were nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League table. But after a dramatic last gasp 3-3 draw at Newcastle United, Carragher needed Ruben Amorim and co to do him a favour if the Reds were going to finish the night with their three-win chasm still intact – hence why he donned the United top in a show of support.

Carragher, Neville, nor Keane got the result they were hoping for, though, as Arsenal scored twice from dead-ball situations in the second-half to close the gap on Liverpool by two points. However, after Chelsea won by a four-goal margin at Southampton, it is now the Blues that operate in second place on goal difference.

This weekend, Liverpool play Everton in the final Merseyside derby hosted at Goodison Park, while Chelsea and Arsenal face Tottenham and Fulham in a matchday 15 packed with grudge matches.