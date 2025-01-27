Jannik Sinner secured his third career Grand Slam on Sunday, but he may not return to defend his Australian Open tennis title in 2026. The Italian world No. 1 secured his second consecutive Australian Open title with a dominant 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 triumph over Alexander Zverev on Sunday evening.

The impressive win cemented his status as the undisputed leading seed following his US Open success last September, sparking widespread discussion about his potential to become one of the sport’s all-time greats. Sinner's triumph also made him the youngest player to win back-to-back titles at Melbourne Park since 22-year-old Jim Courier defeated Stefan Edberg in 1993.

Having equipped himself superbly over the last two years at the tournament, the 23-year-old is likely to be favourite to make it three in a row next January. However, that's assuming he is allowed to enter at all.

Sinner Faces a Potential Two-Year Ban From the Sport

The three-time Grand Slam winner failed two doping tests last year