Highlights Shoko Miyata has been removed from Japan's Olympic team for breaking the smoking ban.

The Paris Olympics is set to get underway next week, with the opening ceremony taking place on Friday, the 26th of July.

Japan's women's gymnastics team will now compete with four athletes, rather than five.

Japanese gymnast Shoko Miyata has been sent home from the 2024 Paris Olympics and will not compete in the Games after breaking a team smoking ban. The 19-year-old, the captain of her country’s women’s artistic gymnastics team, left Japan’s training camp on Thursday as officials investigated the alleged incident.

Speaking about the incident, Japan Gymnastic Association secretary general Kienji Nishimura told Tokyo reporters: “With her confirmation and after discussions on all sides, it has been decided that she will withdraw from the Olympics.”

Smoking, as well as drinking alcohol, violates the Japan Gymnastics Association’s code of conduct. The legal age for drinking and smoking in Japan is 20.

Mutsumi Harada, Miyata’s coach, emotionally revealed that the teenager had been struggling with the pressure of the Games, stating: “She was spending her days really burdened with so much pressure. I would implore people to understand that.”

Miyata is the reigning Japanese champion. At the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool, she took home the bronze medal on the balance beam. At the 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, she took home two silver medals in the vault and floor exercise, and was a member of the bronze-winning group in the team competition.

Japan’s women’s team will now compete with four athletes instead of five, aiming for their first artistic gymnastics team medal since the 1964 Tokyo Games.

Mental Health in Olympians

Simone Biles was a big case in the last Olympics after admitting to struggling mentally

Mental health among athletes is well known and, in recent years, has become a conversation surrounding gymnasts, with Simone Biles dealing with issues during the 2020 Olympic Games. Biles, who is considered by many to be the greatest gymnast of all time, openly dealt with mental health issues during the last Olympics and even withdrew from the team final.

When talking about her withdrawal, the American stated: “I say put mental health first. Because if you don’t, then you’re not going to enjoy your sport, and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to. So it’s OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are — rather than just battle through it.”

Japan at the 2020 Olympics

They won five medals from gymnastics last time around

During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Japan won 58 medals: 27 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze. Five of those medals came from gymnastics competitions. Daiki Hashimoto took home two gold medals for gymnastics in the men’s division, one for the men’s artistic individual all-around and the other for the men’s horizontal bar. Japan’s men’s gymnastics team took home a silver medal, while Kazuma Kaya won a bronze medal in the men’s pommel horse competition. The only medal a Japanese woman won in gymnastics at the 2020 Olympics was Mai Murkakami’s bronze medal in the women’s floor exercise competition.

Japan came fourth among gymnastics medals won four years ago in Tokyo with five overall, behind the United States with six, the Russian Olympic Committee with 10, and China with 11.

Gymnastics will occur during the 2024 Paris Olympics between the 27th of July and the 5th of August.