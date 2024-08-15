Highlights Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels are inextricably linked after going first and second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The two signal callers are the heavy favorites for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season.

Daniels plays for a worse team and will likely have a worse record, though that may play in his favor as he builds his awards narrative.

The big conversation in this year's NFL rookie class is the quarterbacks.

J.J. McCarthy just went down for the season with a meniscus tear. Michael Penix Jr. is all but assured of riding the bench behind Kirk Cousins for a few seasons. Bo Nix and Drake Maye are jockeying for the starting gigs with their respective teams.

Naturally, though, the most hype is surrounding the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks: Caleb Williams and J Jayden Daniels . Drafted by the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders , respectively, both quarterbacks put on a show in their preseason debuts.

Easily the leaders in the Offensive Rookie of the Year clubhouse, either player could run away with their case for the award, especially since they'll both be starting from Week 1. And yet, while Williams was picked first (and enters the NFL with a lot more fanfare), it's Daniels who is going to grab top rookie honors in the 2024 season.

Related Dan Quinn Shares 2 Skills That Made Jayden Daniels QB1 For Commanders Washington is expressing high praise for the No. 2 overall pick, who'll start the preseason opener on Saturday

Daniels' Candidacy Is Unorthodox

A worse team will lead to better stats for Daniels

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To make it clear up front: Caleb Williams is playing on a much better team than Jayden Daniels.

By just about any measure, the Bears are better than the Commanders. During Week 1, receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze will also make their first appearance in a Bears' uniform, as will running back D'Andre Swift. Pro Bowl wideout D.J. Moore will also make his first appearance since signing a four-year, $110 million extension.

And that's just on offense. With Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson locked into long-term deals and Kevin Byard now around to play center fielder, the Bears should do just as good of a job of keeping points on the board as they are putting points on it.

Washington, by comparison, is talent-bereft. Jahan Dotson and Terry McLaurin are a solid 1-2 punch at wideout, but Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler are way past their respective primes, and the offensive line is one of the worst in the league.

The defense, which ranked last in total and scoring defense last season, is barely better than the trainwreck the team trotted out in 2023. By all accounts, the team is going to do a lot of losing, barring a superstar turn from Daniels out of the gates.

You'd think that's a death knell to his OROY hopes, but recent history suggests a player doesn't need to will his team to victory in order to secure the writer's votes.

NFL OROY Records Player Position Year Team Record Playoffs? C.J. Stroud QB 2023 Texans 9-6 Yes Garrett Wilson WR 2022 Jets 7-10 No Ja'Marr Chase WR 2021 Bengals 10-7 Yes Justin Herbert QB 2020 Chargers 6-9 No Kyler Murray QB 2019 Cardinals 5-10-1 No

Neither Daniels nor Williams separated themselves during their first preseason action. Daniels completed two of three passes for 45 yards, adding a rushing touchdown off a zone-read option at the goal line. Williams completed four of seven passes for 95 yards on 20 snaps. The latter is the more finished product, but Daniels presents greater value with his legs.

So, then, why is Daniels a better bet to win the award? Well, while the quality of the roster surrounding him is likely to preclude him from reaching the playoffs this season, it does mean he's going to get into a lot of shootouts.

The Commanders allowed 30.5 points per game last year, compared to the Bears' far more reasonable 22.3. Assuming Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus utilizes his improved rushing attack with Swift leading the backfield, Williams likely won't have to play hero too many times in order to keep the Bears in games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Commanders' defense in 2023 was as bad as any defense over the last quarter-century. They ranked last in yards allowed, 27th in run defense, last in pass defense, last in scoring defense, and 31st in total defensive DVOA.

Daniels, on the other hand, is going to need to post some gaudy stats just to keep the Commanders within striking distance of their opponents. His overall record may be worse, but he'll have far more opportunities to produce highlight-reel plays and stoke the fires on any "comeback kid" narrative. And what's an award campaign without a good narrative?

Both players have the tools to be mainstays in the league for a long time to come. Their teams are certainly hoping they'll do battle for far bigger trophies and accolades than Offensive Rookie of the Year in the future. But for now, that's the title these two signal callers are fighting for.

And while Daniels may have been picked second in the draft, don't expect him to finish behind Williams in the awards race.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.