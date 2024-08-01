Highlights The Boston Celtics' negative reputation impacts how Jayson Tatum is perceived by fans and the media.

Tatum's off-court excuses and attachment to Kobe Bryant are just a few reasons for his unpopularity.

Disappointing performances in big moments contribute to the perception that Tatum is overrated by fans.

Despite being one of the best players in the NBA , Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is picked on by fans and the media.

Although it may seem like the standard hate that many stars receive, the dislike of Tatum seems to go deeper, and there could be specific reasons why he is disliked by so many.

There's no way of knowing exactly why Tatum is such a polarizing player, but there are a few things we can point to as possibilities.

Here are four reasons why NBA fans might be more prone to disliking Tatum than some other NBA stars.

He Plays For the Boston Celtics

Arguably the most disliked franchise in all of sports

Tatum is a member of the Celtics, perhaps the most disliked team in NBA history.

Most of this comes from their NBA-best 18 Championships. They've led the league in titles since their win in the 1963 Finals.

Players like Bill Russell, Larry Bird and Paul Pierce were sometimes criticized more harshly than others, similar to what's happening to Tatum.

Celtics fans can also be viewed as radical and toxic. Much of this comes from a long-lasting rivalry with the L.A. Lakers , but they have also been shown to be disrespectful outside of games.

There have been instances in which they have taken it to another level with the Lakers, especially in 2008 when a fan was allegedly caught throwing rocks at a Lakers bus during the NBA Finals.

Boston fans have taken it a step further than a typical fanbase maybe should, as their actions have reached the point where it is no longer about basketball.

None of this helps Tatum's case, as there has been a negative perception of him and his career simply because of the team he's on. Being a member of the Celtics makes it much easier for fans to discredit his skills, and it will likely play a factor throughout his tenure with the team.

His Off-Court Persona

Tatum's personality and antics have made him unlikeable to some

Another reason people may not be fans of Tatum is his off-court persona. Some of this may involve him making excuses after tough losses instead of taking accountability for bad performances.

He's previously commented about more challenging road games, complained about referee calls and blamed his coaching staff as excuses when the Celtics don't win games. This is the type of mindset that can take a superstar back into All-Star territory, and it seems like that's what's happening with Tatum.

Another potential reason he is so disliked is his constant attachment to the late Kobe Bryant .

Most fans had no problem with Tatum paying respect to Kobe after big games, but things took a turn once he took it to another level. Before facing the Heat in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, he texted a contact listed as Kobe Bryant, "I got you today."

In a gesture that he thought people would appreciate, his actions were criticized and questioned.

Fans have started to consider Tatum's relationship with Bryant less of a respect factor and more of an obsession and potential publicity stunt.

The reason for that is that Tatum has constantly found ways to mention Bryant nearly every chance he gets.

He has continuously given fans reasons to dislike his off-court persona. He sometimes refuses to take accountability when he is at fault and drags certain things to an extent that some fans believe he is simply doing too much.

Failure To Come Up Clutch in Big Moments

Multiple bad NBA Finals performances

Another possible reason Tatum is disrespected is that he cannot step up for his team at crucial moments.

Despite winning the 2023-24 NBA Championship, Tatum, considered the Celtics' best player, did not lead the team to victory, and Jaylen Brown had to step up in his place.

This isn't the only time Tatum has disappointed in big situations; his first NBA Finals appearance in 2021-22 also saw that.

Unfortunately for him, his team couldn't bail him out that time, and the Celtics went home empty-handed.

Moments like these can make careers, and Tatum's poor performances on the biggest stage are another reason fans may dislike him.

Jayson Tatum NBA Finals Statistics Category 2021-22 2023-24 PPG 21.5 22.2 APG 7.0 7.2 RPG 6.8 7.8 FG% 36.7 38.8 3P% 45.5 26.3 TOV 3.8 3.2

Perhaps the most significant reason fans may dislike Tatum is that he has arguably been overrated since his rookie year and isn't at the superstar level he's often considered to be.

Overrated By His Fans

Tatum may not be as good as people think

Some people may appreciate Tatum more if he wasn't overrated by his fans. He is constantly considered a top 5 to 10 player in the league when he, arguably, hasn't done enough to deserve it.

Because he can be overrated by some, there is pressure on him to perform better. There have been times when Tatum comes up short of expectations when he's under pressure.

This could be one reason Tatum doesn't perform well in close games. The fans who consider him overrated likely aren't happy he was on the NBA 2k cover, which could lead those fans to view him as a bigger star than they consider him to be.

Tatum continuously falls short of some fans' expectations, but maybe those expectations shouldn't have been put on him in the first place. He is now at the point in his career where many people view him as a top star, which he may not be, and that could lead to the sometimes loud dislike we hear from certain NBA fanbases.

All statistics courtesy of StatMuse