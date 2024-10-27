West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been dropped from their starting XI for the Irons' clash against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday - and a report has suggested that the defender 'sat out' from training sessions before he was ruled out prior to the lineups being announced.

Todibo, 24, signed for the Irons from French outfit Nice in the summer in a loan-to-buy obligation deal, but a slow start to life in east London saw the Hammers star fail to hit the ground running, with a total of just seven minutes spread across their first five games in the Premier League. However, having come to the fore in recent games, the Irons have picked up four points from three games. But with Todibo's absence being noticed by fans of both clubs, it has not been reported that the Frenchman missed out on training recently, hence his place on the bench.

A post from Twitter account ExWHUEmployee suggests that the defender sat out from a couple of training sessions, in which it was decided that he wouldn't be risked starting against the Red Devils - with Greek defender Mavropanos to be utilised instead, in what is his first start since the 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea last month.

Julen Lopetegui will need to show that his decision has been the right one, with the Irons having struggled at home this season, with one win from four games in the Premier League at the London Stadium. And, whilst their opponents on Sunday haven't exactly been in the most scintillating form of the season, they do have quality across the pitch which could still harm the Hammers on their day.

Instead, it will be Mavropanos and Max Kilman at the heart of their defence, with former Red Devils star Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side and Italian full-back Emerson Palmieri on the left, with a win for Lopetegui's men taking them into 13th place. That would take them above Erik ten Hag's side, and should they emerge victorious from what is a game with potentially huge implications surrounding the future of both bosses, it will be a huge boost to his credentials.