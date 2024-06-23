Highlights Jeff Bezos was outbid for Washington Commanders, according to The Financial Times.

Bezos' attempt was previously reported to be barred by former owner Daniel Snyder.

Josh Harris purchased the Commanders in 2023 for $6.05 billion.

A new report explains why billionaire Jeff Bezos did not buy the Washington Commanders.

The Financial Times has reported that Bezos was outbid for acquiring the Commanders amid speculations that he was blocked from purchasing the NFL franchise by former owner Daniel Snyder. An unnamed source told The Financial Times:

I don’t think Snyder would have not sold to them if Jeff came in with a bid of $7 [billion].

However, a new report claims that the reason Snyder sold to Josh Harris and not to Bezos, simply came down to who was offering more for the franchise.

Related Washington Commanders: Peter King drops big claim on Jeff Bezos possibly buying the team NFL reporter Peter King has spoken about reports linking Jeff Bezos to the Washington Commanders following reports from last week.

Dan Snyder & Jeff Bezos History

Reports conflict on whether Snyder blocked Bezos from purchasing the Commanders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This conflicts with the report from The Athletic last year stating that Bezos was blocked from buying the Commanders due to his issues with Snyder.

Snyder supposedly had issues with Bezos because the Amazon founder owns The Washington Post, which published a series of stories documenting a culture of sexual harassment on the team that ultimately helped build the pressure to sell.

Bezos was rumored to be interested in buying the Washington Commanders for years, and when the team finally went up for sale, many believed that Bezos would readily purchase it.

Bezos is the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post. Forbes just recently named Bezos the second-wealthiest person in the world behind Elon Musk, with a net worth of $206.3 billion.

However, it seems as though Bezos was simply outbid by Josh Harris, who purchased the Commanders in 2023.

Josh Harris' Ownership Tenure After One Year

The Commanders have not performed well under Harris so far

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, Harris and his group, including Magic Johnson, purchased the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion, breaking the record for the highest price paid for a sports team. Harris also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils, Premier League club Crystal Palace, and NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing.

Washington did not have a great season on the field under Harris' first year of ownership. The Commanders went 4-13 and finished last in the NFC East. However, they received the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the second pick, the Commanders selected LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, seemingly officially ushering in a new era for a franchise starving for a bonafide quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Commanders ranked last in the NFL in points against last season, allowing 518 points.

The Commanders were active in free agency this offseason, signing running back Austin Ekeler, tight end Zach Ertz, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and safety Jeremy Chinn.

The Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera at the end of the season and hired Dan Quinn as head coach.

Source: Pro Football Talk, The Financial Times

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.