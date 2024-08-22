Former England international Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from the BBC following 'inappropriate behaviour' according to a new report. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle midfielder was a prominent figure on famous football show Match of the Day, which has been celebrating its 60th birthday this year. He had also previously acted as a co-commentator for much of the BBC's live football coverage.

In a shocking update, it appears many were left in the dark about Jenas' behaviour, with the 41-year-old being removed from agency MC Saatchi's website. It has also been stated that Jenas will leave his role as host of popular evening programme 'The One Show' following his axing.

Jenas Sacked for Inappropriate Behaviour

The ex-international was one of the favourites to replace Gary Lineker as MOTD host

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Mail, the decision has been made to remove Jenas from all BBC programming, which has come as a shock to many of his coworkers. A source close to the broadcaster stated:

"It all came as a massive shock but his colleagues have now been told the news and he won't be back. "His colleagues are stunned, they didn't see it coming at all. They were kept in the dark to start with. They couldn't believe it when they found out."

An update from the Sun has gone on to claim that a complaint was made about the father of four's conduct, leading to an internal investigation which concluded that the right decision was to terminate Jenas' contract. Since then, a mural that included the 41-year-old has been removed from the Media City Headquarters.

It was previously believed that the former Premier League star was being lined-up to replace Gary Lineker as the future host of Match of the Day, something that he admitted would be an honour. Now, it appears that he will not make a return to the show.

Jenas had not appeared on BBC programming since the 22nd of July, and has not been seen in a football capacity since Spain's semi-final victory over France at Euro 2024 on July 9th. He was on punditry duty this past weekend, working for TNT Sports during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town. It is unknown what his current status with TNT is since the recent revelations.

Jenas Out to Clear His Name

The pundit is not happy with the BBC's decision

While it is currently unknown exactly what behaviour Jenas exhibited that led to the investigation, it is believed that the 41-year-old, who has been married since 2011, is unhappy with the outcome of the investigation. He has allegedly instructed lawyers to clear his name.

Figures released last year showed that Jenas had been earning in the region of £190,000-per-year as part of his work for the BBC, but has now been quietly let go of his lucrative contract. The player is yet to speak publicly about the situation, and at the time of writing he still has the Match of the Day and The One Show listed on his social media profiles.