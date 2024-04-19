Highlights Boxing star Jermell Charlo could scupper Terence Crawford's plans for a debut in Saudi Arabia.

Charlo hasn't fought since losing via unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez last September.

Turki Alalshikh recently uploaded a picture of 'Bud' to social media, teasing a potential link-up.

Boxing star Jermell Charlo could scupper Terence Crawford's plans for a debut in Saudi Arabia. This week, Turki Alalshikh uploaded a picture of 'Bud' to X - formerly known as Twitter - with a shrugging emoji and a boxing glove, which potentially teased a possible link-up between the pair.

Crawford excited boxing fans even more by responding to the original post with two shushing emojis. Despite all the rumours, as of yet, nothing has been signed on the dotted line.

The unified welterweight champion is yet to announce his plans for this year. Speaking to FightHype earlier this year, WBO president Paco Valcarcel believes a possible move up to light middleweight could be on the cards for Crawford.

There were whispers of a potential showdown with Israil Madrimov; however, those plans could now be ruined as Charlo has reportedly thrown a spanner in the works.

Charlo Has Activated WBA Junior Middleweight Champion in Recess Spot

This now means that he'll challenge Madrimov

According to Dan Rafael, the 33-year-old has activated his WBA junior middleweight champion in recess spot - implying that he's got some unfinished business in the division.

The move will allow the reigning 154-pound champion to immediately face the newly crowned WBA title holder, Madrimov. The Uzbekistan star, who remains undefeated, captured the WBA belt back in March, defeating Magomed Kurbanov by fifth-round TKO.

Boxing Scene had reported that initial conversations had taken place to stage an epic showdown between Madrimov and Crawford in August.

The move by Charlo blocks His Excellency's reported plan to schedule the clash between Crawford and Madrimov.

Alalshikh has become a bit of an influential figure in the sport of boxing, putting on sensational cards for the last 12 months. The Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority is also playing a key role in Tyson Fury's heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May.

Most recently, he financed Anthony Joshua's mouthwatering showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou back in March - with the Brit going on to secure a sensational second-round knockout.

A one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event - which includes Deontay Wilder - to take place June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

'Iron Man' Has Not Fought Since Losing to Canelo Alvarez

He moved up two weight classes to fight the Mexican star

Charlo has not fought since moving up two weight classes to fight Canelo Alvarez for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO super middleweight titles.

The American dropped a landslide decision last September at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and never looked like he was ever going to dethrone 'Saul.'

Speaking after the fight, Charlo said: "I feel like it wasn't me in there. I don't make excuses. You win some, you lose some. I'm undisputed in my weight; I was daring to be great. I'm proud of myself. He didn't knock me out; he knocked all the other guys out."

Following the recent reports regarding Charlo activating his WBA junior middleweight champion in recess spot, Madrimov will have to commit to at least the negotiation process once a mandatory title fight is ordered. It'll then be up to his team to reach an agreement with the American ahead of a possible showdown.