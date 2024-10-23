Jhon Duran was visibly frustrated after being substituted in Aston Villa's 2-0 win over Bologna in the Champions League, and it’s since been revealed that his anger stems from his fiery personality more than anything - although it likely also relates to a lack of minutes for the high-flying Villains outfit.

The Colombian hotshot, 20, netted his seventh goal of the 2024/25 season against the Serie A side but made way for Unai Emery’s talisman Ollie Watkins in the 66th minute, resulting in his post-substitution antics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Duran has scored seven goals – two in the Champions League and five in the Premier League – in 404 minutes of 24/25 action.

In what was a memorable night for Emery and co with the likes of Morgan Rogers running the game - as shown by the graphic and statistics, per SofaScore, below - Duran's reaction has still managed to catch the attention of fans across the country.

Duran’s Post-Substitution Anger

Tielemans: ‘The manager doesn't care. He knows everyone wants to play'

Close

Less than impressed with Emery’s decision to withdraw him from proceedings, the ex-Chicago Fire man – who is admired by Chelsea and West Ham United – engaged in a heated discussion with fellow members in the Villa Park dugout.

Medellin-born Duran was pictured to be shouting and kicking seats in the dugout after only his second start of the current season was cut short, 24 minutes short of the 90-minute mark, by Emery. He then stormed down the tunnel in a moment of frustration.

Admittedly, he then re-emerged after the full-time whistle to celebrate with his Aston Villa teammates as they continued their flawless venture at Europe’s top table, having won all three games and conceded a total of zero goals.

Elsewhere, Duran, one of the most expensive sales in MLS history, is unhappy with minutes - or lack thereof - with Watkins still taking the mantle as Emery's first choice in the centre-forward berth - hence the fiery reaction.

The Spanish boss, per Birmingham Mail, previously said, "His talent is there and he is now playing more and with confidence. He is respecting his teammates. There is still work to do, but the process he is doing. He is close to being in the starting XI and he has to understand as well how he can play with Ollie Watkins, both in the starting XI, but also sometimes alone in different competitions."

Youri Tielemans, in the wake of their momentous victory, spoke to TNT Sports’ Laura Woods, who suggested that Duran has quite the reputation for being a ‘handful off the pitch’. Letting out a wry laugh after seeing Duran’s antics for the first time. The Belgian midfielder said:

“Yeah, he can be. I think he's really funny inside. I think sometimes he plays a bit with it as well, but listen, he's first class.”

"The manager doesn't care," Tielemans added, while insisting that Emery and his entourage are, instead, pleased to see a layer of desire and hunger from his roster. "He knows everyone wants to play and it's part of the game."