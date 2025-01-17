MMA fighter Jiri Prochazka has shown his support for a fan undergoing treatment for cancer by shaving off his distinctive ponytail.

During a press conference for UFC 311 on Thursday, the 32-year-old Czech showed his new style to the crowd, and revealed he would be donating around $50,000 through his foundation to support and show solidarity with the fan. The CEO of UFC, Dana White, then responded by saying he would be adding another $50,000, to make it $100,000 in total. This was followed by loud cheers from the crowd.

Jiri Prochazka's New Look For UFC 311

The shaven head is inspired by cancer patient Ashley McGarity

At the press conference, the former light heavyweight champion said his new look was inspired by Ashley McGarity, who is in a battle with cervical cancer. He said: "That girl is fighting with cancer, she will come tomorrow and all the oncologist patients. This is showing solidarity. Martial arts has something to give back. It's all about a good energy."

Ashley McGarity had copied Prochazka's distinctive ponytail, and posted it to social media, which caught the attention of the fighter. She then lost her hair due to chemotherapy and had previously posted to Reddit to say that he was her favourite UFC fighter.