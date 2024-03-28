Highlights J.J. McCarthy's draft stock surged from +2500 to +350 odds, hinting at an upcoming high selection.

Despite unimpressive college stats, NFL evaluators recognize McCarthy's NFL potential.

Jim Harbaugh's high praise has surely sparked interest, as NFL teams now consider McCarthy a valuable QB prospect.

Every spring, a quarterback rockets up boards in the weeks before the NFL Draft.

This year, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy went from +2500 to +800 before dropping all the way to +350 odds to be the No. 2 overall pick, according to BetMGM.

Despite those quickly shortening odds for McCarthy, LSU's Jayden Daniels is still the betting favorite, at -110, with UNC's Drake Maye, whose stock has been falling seemingly in conjunction with McCarthy's rise, sits between Daniels and McCarthy at +150 odds.

No. 2 Pick Betting Odds Player Odds Jayden Daniels, LSU -110 Drake Maye, UNC +150 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan +350 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State +4000 Caleb Williams, USC +4500 *Odds courtesy of BetMGM

That meteoric rise took place over just a couple of days, signaling that someone knows something and has laid a large wager on it. That big jump also came after he was squarely pegged as QB4 after Caleb Williams, Maye, and Daniels. For what it's worth, GIVEMESPORT has him ranked as the QB5 on our big board, behind Washington's Michael Penix Jr. as well.

Here’s why McCarthy continues to climb up draft boards.

J.J. McCarthy’s NFL Come Up

NFL evaluators see plenty of potential in the Michigan product

A lot of college football fans can’t wrap their minds around the fact that McCarthy could go as high as the second overall pick. This is a guy who completed just 10 passes in the National Championship game for 140 yards and zero touchdowns.

However, as draftnik Daniel Jeremiah explains, it’s not about what he is now but rather, what NFL teams are projecting him to be:

Our job isn’t just to evaluate performance. Our job is projection. If it wasn’t, we could print out the stat sheet and grab the guy with the most touchdown passes and whoever had the most sacks. With McCarthy, you look at him and say, ‘He’s got a live arm, he’s incredibly smart, he’s tough, he’s athletic, he can move around.’ … A lot of the things he has in his toolbox translate well to the NFL.

McCarthy epitomized the notion of a developing prospect by improving in completion percentage, yards per attempt, rating, and interceptions as a junior. However, Michigan's offense didn't ask a lot of him, which was most starkly demonstrated in the Natty, where they relied on running back Blake Corum and the ground game.

J.J. McCarthy Sophomore vs. Junior Stats Category 2022 2023 Completion % 64.6% 72.3% Passing yards 2,719 2,991 Yards/Aattempt 8.4 9.0 TDs 22 22 INT 5 4 Rating 155 167.4

While those numbers don’t exactly scream franchise QB on the rise, evaluators have seen enough on tape to think McCarthy, who is still just 21 years old, has a lot of room to grow. As Jeremiah argued:

People can’t wrap their minds around the fact that J.J. McCarthy could be going fourth or even in the top 10, and I’m telling them, trust me, I talk to these teams all the time, I know what these coaches and general managers think of this guy. The more you watch him, he’s an acquired taste, but you appreciate some of the things he does, especially when you get into 3rd and 7+ when you watch that cut-up. There’s the need there and there’s demand, and we have a legitimate supply that you can sell, so I think it’s going to happen.

Clearly, talent evaluators like Jeremiah and NFL scouts recognize that there are some not-so-nice aspects to McCarthy's game, despite the rose-colored glasses through which they're looking at the Michigan product.

McCarthy knows how to zip a ball into a tight window, but in terms of putting touch on the ball and giving it a nice, Russell Wilson-esque parabola, he struggles, often underthrowing his targets. He's also not excellent when his first read is unavailable, which results in McCarthy either freezing, bailing from the pocket rather than stepping up, or attempting to play hero ball, as he often overestimates his own physical gifts.

However, at the end of the day, McCarthy is probably the most difficult QB to evaluate in this class based on one simple factor: volume. He really only played two seasons, and he was often asked to manage the game while Corum and company did the dirty work, which means there is limited tape on the La Grange Park native.

McCarthy’s Got NFL credentials

Jim Harbaugh: the hype man

As former NFL personnel Buddha Gill Brandy once put it:

April should be known in the NFL as National Liars Month. Everybody is trying to create a smokescreen, both ways. It increases every year. It’s like the pole vault, where the record goes up every year. There are more smokescreens. More subterfuge.

It’s hard to read McCarthy’s former college coach’s over-the-top quotes about his quarterback and think he’s not lying.

Jim Harbaugh, the new Los Angeles Chargers coach who helped to mold McCarthy as the head coach of Michigan while the QB was there from 2021-2023, spoke glowingly of McCarthy’s pro day, saying it was, “the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback throw it in a pro day.” Sure it was, Jim.

He also went on to say “I think he plays quarterback the best of any quarterback in the draft.” If that’s true, maybe Harbaugh should trade franchise QB Justin Herbert for his highly-touted prospect, which is a scenario that many pundits believe is in the realm of possibility (including GIVEMESPORT), if extremely unlikely.

Ultimately, NFL teams are evaluating McCarthy’s tools and what he could become at the next level. However, it’s clear that they are seeing something most of us aren’t, which points the arrow at the intangibles that one can only evaluate by having a conversation with the kid.

It wouldn’t be the first time the NFL has gushed about a questionable QB prospect that failed to live up to his potential. Just ask the Chicago Bears and Mitchell Trubisky.

