Highlights Jobe Bellingham chose to remove his surname from his shirt at Sunderland.

The midfielder is the younger brother of Real Madrid and England superstar Jude.

While Jobe's career may not have progressed as rapidly as his brother's, he appears to be on the right track and is making a name for himself at Sunderland.

While his superstar brother was making the Earth-shattering move to Real Madrid in 2023, Jobe Bellingham was securing a move of his own as he left Birmingham City for Sunderland. With a brother like Jude Bellingham, it would be easy for the youngster to coast off of the midfielder's star power and use his reputation and the weight that the Bellingham name now holds to his advantage, but the 18-year-old instead requested to keep his surname off his shirt at the Stadium of Light.

The decision wasn't a simple one either, with Sunderland having to request permission from the EFL for the youngster to remove his last name. But what was behind his reasoning for ditching 'Bellingham' from the back of his jersey?

Why Jobe Removed 'Bellingham' From Shirt

He Previously Had Surname on His Birmingham Jersey

The midfielder has his forename on the back of his Sunderland shirts - and it's due to a desire to forge a separate legacy away from the superstardom that surrounds his brother. While Jude has taken La Liga by storm and is making global headlines, his younger brother is keen to make his own name in football and doesn't want to be known primarily for being the Real Madrid ace's sibling.

Former Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray revealed as much, telling reporters:

"I think he’s trying to create his own identity. He doesn’t want to live off the back of his brother’s name; he wants to be the footballer that he is and show people what he can do.”

It would have been easy for the Black Cats ace to take advantage of his brother's status as one of the best midfielders in football to further his career, so the decision to step out of his shadow and do things the hard way is an admirable one to make.

How Jobe Bellingham's Time at Sunderland is Going

The Youngster is Catching the Eye

Signing with Sunderland on June 14, 2023 - the same day his brother joined Real Madrid - Jobe's move fell a little under the radar. It didn't stay that way for long as the midfielder got off to an incredible start and has already repaid the faith shown in him by the club.

At the time of writing, the box-to-box player has scored six goals for the Championship side and cemented his status as a solid talent within the squad. In fact, the youngster was named Sunderland's Player of the Month for his efforts in August - the perfect start to his time in the north-east.

Sunderland had aspirations ofreaching the Championship play-offs, at the very least, in their search for a return to the Premier League. Those hopes have had to be put on hold for now as the club have slipped down the league table and look unlikely to finish inside the top six. Their young midfielder has still caught the eye of many and speculation is sure to be rife about his next move due to his sibling's success.

The pick of his goals to date came in March during a 4-2 defeat against Southampton at St Mary's, as the Englishman curled a long-range effort beautifully into the far corner. Watch that goal below:

The Bellingham Brothers' Careers So Far

Both Impressing at a Young Age

With how impressive the older brother's career has been following his departure from Birmingham in 2020, Jobe will be hoping to follow a similar path. After bursting onto the scene for the Blues in 2019, Jude spent one full season as a member of the club's first team before he moved on to Borussia Dortmund. His impact and talent were clear for all to see, though, which led to Birmingham making the eye-raising decision to retire his shirt number.

The move to Germany proved to be the right one to make, with the Englishman thriving in the Bundesliga and coming into his own as a world-class athlete. He grew exponentially at Dortmund, and it was no surprise to see Real Madrid come calling in 2023 as he earned a dream move to the Bernabeu. Things have only got better too, with Bellingham reaching double-figure goals for the Spanish giants. He was even named their Player of the Month for August, as his younger brother was.

Jobe's career hasn't taken off quite as quickly as his brother's, but he's certainly on the right track. After making just three appearances for Birmingham during the 2021/22 season, he earned a spot in the club's first team the following campaign on a semi-regular basis. He only played 23 games for the side that term but did enough in those limited minutes to convince Sunderland that he was worth pursuing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As of March 12, 2024, Jude Bellingham is the top goalscorer in La Liga for the 2023/24 season with 16 goals.

While a move to the Stadium of Light isn't quite as glamorous as one to Dortmund like his brother, the transfer presented Jobe with the perfect opportunity to take his own game to the next level and move away from a club that will always associate him with his sibling.

It doesn't feel fair to compare their careers as a whole right now - due to Jude having several more years as a regular first-team footballer - but their records at Birmingham during their limited time with the club's senior team do make for interesting reading, as you can see from the table below.

Jobe and Jude Bellingham - Birmingham City Stats Statistic Jude Bellingham Jobe Bellingham Appearances 44 26 Goals 4 0 Assists 2 0

Of course, Jobe may not become the player his older brother seems destined to be, but he's still showing plenty of signs that he will be a quality footballer in his own right - and he will do so without the Bellingham name potentially weighing him down.