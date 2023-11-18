Highlights Joe Burrow's season-ending injury is a huge setback for the Cincinnati Bengals, potentially ending their hopes of making the playoffs this year.

Backup quarterback Jake Browning will have to step up in Burrow's absence, but his performance may be limited by a struggling offensive line.

The Bengals now face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs, as they are behind in the tough AFC North division and have a difficult schedule ahead.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on November 17 that franchise QB Joe Burrow was out for the season after suffering a sprained wrist against the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 11 TNF matchup. Losing someone as crucial to them as Burrow is a huge setback for the team.

With the Bengals currently holding a 5-5 record, this news could be the nail in the coffin in terms of their 2023 playoff hopes, which already looked dire before Burrow's latest injury. Here is why Burrow’s season-ending wrist ligament tear means 2023 is a lost season for the Bengals.

The Bengals’ 2023 struggles

Even with Burrow, the Bengals started the season slowly with a 1-3 start after crucial losses to two division rivals in the Ravens and Cleveland Browns, as well as an ugly 27-3 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, who have only won one game since. However, they got their groove back with four straight wins before their last two games, where they lost to the Houston Texans and once again to the Ravens to make it a 0-3 division record, which is very hard to overcome.

The division record is one of the top tiebreakers in the NFL, so losing your first three is never a good sign. The Bengals went into the 2023 season with a lot of expectations and were seen by many as one of the top Super Bowl favorites. Concerns started before the season when Burrow went down with a calf injury in practice.

A slow start has become a recent trend, with a combined 6-5-1 record across the first four games of their 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, there was a sense of “don’t panic” when the Bengals started 1-3 this year, as they started 0-2 in 2022 and still made the AFC Championship game.

With Burrow now injured, it's hard to see backup Jake Browning having a Nick Foles type of season, even with elite talent at the skill positions like Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon.

Jake Browning, it’s over to you

After going undrafted in 2019, Browning was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings, but did not play a single regular season snap for them. He will now get his chance unless the front office sign a free agent to compensate for Burrow’s injury.

He got one completed pass on record in their loss to the Browns in Week 1, but saw a lot more of the field in Week 11. The Bengals went more run-heavy when Browning entered the fray, but he still ended up with one touchdown and 68 passing yards on a 57.1% completion percentage.

These are not horrendous statistics, but behind a bad offensive line, he may struggle to get anything going, having been sacked three times against the Ravens already.

A tough AFC North and difficult route to the playoffs

The defeat in Week 11 was crucial in more ways than one. Not only did it see Burrow suffer a season-ending injury, but it also meant the Ravens claimed the sweep over them.

Reaching the postseason is now a tough ask for the Bengals. They are already three wins behind the Ravens in the AFC North, with a huge mountain to climb in the NFL's toughest division in 2023. This is especially so with their tough schedule.

But really, the Bengals have no chance at the division title. What they will have been looking at after the Week 11 loss is the Wild Card situation, and that one looks pretty bleak for them too. They need to play the fifth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers twice, which will be very tough with an inexperienced quarterback and a spotty offensive line. If they can't win at least one of those matchups, their season is kaput.

They can chase for the seventh seed, but that's currently occupied by the Texans, with whom the Bengals already lost the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Browns, who are also in the Wild Card conversation, also have a scary defensive front that could overwhelm a guy like Browning very quickly.

Toughest remaining schedule in the NFL

With games still to come against the Kansas City Chiefs and their excellent pass defense, the red-hot Vikings, Myles Garrett’s Browns, as well as two games against T.J. Watt’s Steelers, it is hard to see many wins for Browning and company. Even the Indianapolis Colts, who have been far from perfect, will give the Bengals problems. They have to play the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

It is now a possibility that the Bengals could finish the season with a 5-12 or 6-11 record, not something anyone imagined when making their season predictions. With the literal toughest remaining seven-game slate in the league—their upcoming opponents have a combined .646 winning percentage this season—Cincinnati fans could be getting another taste of the dark days of the early 2000s.

However, it's not all bad. The injury happening this early means Cincinnati could just start looking to next season if they wanted. When Burrow went down early in his rookie year, they barely won any games, but they were rewarded with a top draft pick, and they shrewdly took Ja'Marr Chase.

While they will probably not be in the running for Marvin Harrison Jr., receivers such as Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze could fall into their laps to replace the pending salary cap casualty that is Tee Higgins. In the long run, this injury may not be the worst thing for them provided Burrow comes back as the same quarterback, as they could get a crack at a top talent in the 2024 draft that could make them even scarier next year.

