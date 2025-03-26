Joe Rogan has revealed why he chooses to skip certain UFC events, and why he will miss Belal Muhammad’s first world title defence at UFC 315 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in May.

Despite being synonymous with the Octagon, Rogan only makes appearances for pay-per-view events in the United States and most recently appeared at UFC 313 in Las Vegas on the 8th of March. Rogan has confirmed that he will be present at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida next month, but will miss the following UFC event in Montreal, Canada in May, an event that will include Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena in the welterweight title bout and Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot in the Women’s flyweight title bout.

Rogan confirmed that the reason he will miss UFC 315 is his unwillingness to travel to Canada. On his podcast, Rogan said: “I will not be there. I don’t go to Canada anymore, I don’t.”