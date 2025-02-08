Newcastle United can consider themselves fortunate as they came from behind against Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round. The Magpies travelled to St. Andrews' and found themselves 1-0 down early after Ethan Laird found the back of the net just 40 seconds into the contest.

It was a rough start and the home team gave a good account of themselves throughout the early portion of the game. Perhaps against the run of play, Eddie Howe's men equalised in the 22nd minute via a Joe Willock goal, but replays have since shown the ball might not have actually crossed the goal line.

Still the effort wasn't chalked off and just moments later, Newcastle bagged a second when Callum Wilson got on the end of a scrappy interaction in the Birmingham box to prod the ball home. The visitors turned the game on its head quickly, but that might not have been the case if the referee was aware that the first goal shouldn't have counted.

Why the Goal Wasn't Disallowed

The FA Cup doesn't have VAR or goal-line technology

After William Osula dragged the ball across the face of the Birmingham goal, Willock got onto the end of it, but it appeared as though Bailey Peacock-Farrell had done an excellent job palming it away on the line. The referee and his officials didn't see it that way and it was deemed that the ball actually crossed the line.

Replays have since shown that this might not have been the case, but due to the lack of VAR or goal-line technology in the FA Cup, there wasn't an opportunity to take a closer look and ensure the right decision was made. Many fans have bemoaned the inclusion of VAR in the major competitions and it isn't perfect, but it's little mistakes like this one, that could ultimately cost Birmingham City their place in the FA Cup, that remind us all that having this sort of technology in the modern game is important in trying to make sure football is played on as even a playing field as possible.

Fortunately for the home side, Tomoki Iwata equalised not too long after with a scorching effort from distance.