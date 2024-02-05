Highlights Joel Embiid's torn meniscus in his knee will likely prevent him from winning a second consecutive NBA MVP.

A new NBA rule requires All-Star players to play in at least 65 regular-season games to be eligible for major awards.

Embiid's injury means he will not be able to meet the eligibility criteria and will thus miss out on the MVP Award this year.

Joel Embiid’s injury will prevent him from repeating as NBA MVP.

The current NBA Most Valuable Player is currently dealing with a torn lateral meniscus in his left knee. Not only does this injury hurt the Philadelphia 76ers, as they have dropped a few spots in the Eastern Conference since the late January 2024 injury, but Embiid’s chances of repeating as MVP are all but certainly dashed.

A new rule adopted during the 2023 collective bargaining agreement took effect this season, and it requires All-Star caliber players to play in at least 65 of 82 regular-season games to be eligible for major awards, including MVP. If players miss more than that amount, they become automatically ineligible for the award.

Embiid's injury hurts in more ways than one

Had Embiid not gotten hurt, he would be in the running for a second consecutive MVP award

Embiid had already missed twelve games prior to the injury, and one with the current injury. Therefore, Embiid only has four games remaining until he officially becomes ineligible for the award. Due to the nature of the injury, he is expected to be out for several weeks, meaning that the time until Joel Embiid will no longer be eligible for 2024 MVP is fast approaching.

Had Embiid remained healthy this season, there was a high chance he would have repeated as MVP. Embiid was putting up an average of 35.3 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. His field goal percentage of 53.3 would have had him on track to finish as just the third player in NBA history to average at least 35 points on 50% or greater in a single season, only behind Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

On January 30, the Golden State Warriors defeated the 76ers in San Francisco, which is when forward Jonathan Kuminga fell onto the left leg of Embiid. He tried to play the rest of the game but ultimately could not finish, and a couple of days later, the injury was diagnosed as a torn meniscus.

The rule that will end Embiid's chances

The NBA enacted a new rule in the off-season that will ultimately be the dagger in Embiid's MVP chances.

The NBA adopted the rule this past off-season in an attempt to motivate its best players to see as much court time as possible. The collective bargaining agreement included a plethora of policies encouraging player participation, including the aforementioned eligibility rule and punishments for load management.

Philadelphia 76ers with and without Embiid With Embiid Without Embiid Games 34 14 Record 26-8 4-10

Embiid is not the only player who is or will soon become ineligible for the MVP Award. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is two games away, having already missed 15 contests, while Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks is already ineligible, having missed 21 contests.

Last year, Embiid missed 16 games, meaning that if the rule had been in place then, he would have been eligible by just one game. But this year, the reality is that he will miss out on the MVP Award, as his injury will sideline him for too much time to make a comeback.