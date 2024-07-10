Highlights John Cena will officially retire from WWE at the end of 2025 after embarking on a retirement tour next year.

Despite being less active online, Cena still follows over 800,000 people on Twitter, and he's finally revealed why.

Cena's old school ways in the WWE have kept him relatively private, but he values absorbing diverse opinions online.

Having finally put the bow on a career that spans over two decades in the WWE, John Cena's announcement that he would retire at the end of 2025 was the long-awaited, yet still saddening, news that has shaken the WWE Universe.

Cena has the unique distinction of not being overly online, something this new crop of WWE Superstars all are, yet he still follows over 800,000 people on X, formerly known as Twitter. This has always led people to wonder how one man can have so little time to be online, but find time to follow so many people, and, finally, The Champ has lifted the lid on his reasoning for his social media antics.

John Cena's WWE Career is Coming to an End

He will be officially retiring at the end of 2025

Having declared that the last time is now, Cena will be embarking on a retirement tour of sorts throughout 2025, as the former Doctor of Thuganomics plans to enjoy a few lasts before he hangs up his boots. With a record-breaking 17th title reign eyeing him up, Cena will be hoping to showcase his talents one last time at all of WWE's big four PLEs, as he leaves the business on his terms.

Cena's career has seen him start in the era of Ruthless Aggression, where breaking character and pulling the curtain back was frowned upon, and throughout his career it was a taboo that was slowly softened, with many WWE Superstars nowadays only being a character when the cameras are on. This has meant for Cena that he has kept his old school ways in this newer environment, which has meant fans have never really got to see too much into the life of The Champ. Other than his appearances on the reality TV show, Total Divas, Cena doesn't tend to let himself be known.

John Cena's Decision to Follow Over 800,000 People on Twitter

It is because of this which has led fans to be confused as to why he follows so many people on X, with the 16-time world champion boasting a following count of over 800k. With his tweets either being motivational quotes, or promoting his work, Cena has finally revealed why he follows so many people in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"The reason I want to follow everyone is because I want to hear from everyone. You get everyone's opinion, and through that you can develop your own opinions. I've got to be honest, there's a lot of negativity on there. I want to be exposed to all that, even the toxicity. I'm curious, and I don't ever want to lose my curiosity for life."

Implying that he does use Twitter as a way to read and see things, not just to promote and tweet from his own point of view, it is eye-opening to think that a celebrity on the scale of Cena is reading and absorbing the opinions of Twitter pages that post about a litany of topics.

Having granted the most make-a-wishes of any celebrity in history, it is clear Cena has a real thirst for life, and makes what he has said to the Wall Street Journal seem genuine.

As he wraps up filming Peacemaker and prepares to go on one final run in the WWE, let's hope Cena can get that one final title run that the fans so desperately want from him.