John Cena shocked WWE fans around the world when he completed the biggest heel turn in company history by betraying WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. As the Premium Live Event went off the air from Toronto, Canada, it looked as though Cena was set to align with The Rock and platinum-selling US rapper Travis Scott as part of a new heel stable.

'The Final Boss' was the man who called for Cena to attack Rhodes at the end of the night by putting two fingers to his throat before the monumental turn. Both The Rock and Scott then played their part in a vicious beatdown on 'The American Nightmare', with Scott going viral after reportedly bursting Cody's eardrum with a brutal slap.

However, since Cena returned to Raw two weeks ago, no mention has been made of either The Rock or Travis Scott as the build-up continues to the 16-time world champion's clash with Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41. Cena has opened both episodes of Raw since his comeback by cutting vicious heel promos on the fans, explaining his decision to turn.

During his appearance in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday night, Cena revealed the main motivation behind his desire to beat Rhodes at WrestleMania. Aside from becoming a record-breaking 17-time world titleholder, Cena insisted that he wants to make sure he leaves with the belt at the end of his retirement tour and cements his legacy as the last real WWE Champion.

As WWE begins to shape the storyline for the Rhodes vs Cena match that will surely close out WrestleMania 41 weekend, it's curious that neither man has made any reference to The Rock over the last two weeks. To a fresh viewer, it's almost as if the show-closing angle at Elimination Chamber never happened.

WrestleMania 41 Match Card Match Stipulation Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Undisputed WWE Championship Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso World Heavyweight Championship Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair WWE Women's Championship Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair Women's World Championship Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens Singles Match Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns vs CM Punk Triple Threat Match

Why John Cena Hasn't Mentioned The Rock Since Returning to WWE

Cena appeared to join forces with 'The Final Boss' when turning heel at Elimination Chamber