John Cena turned WWE Raw into must-see television this past Monday, walking through the curtain as the new WWE Champion and sporting Travis Scott’s exclusive Bright Cactus Jumpman Jacks. Cena paired the pastel-toned kicks with his signature T-shirt, cap, and denim shorts, immediately igniting chatter across social media and sneaker forums.

That footwear nod was only the latest Travis Scott crossover in Cena’s ongoing storyline. The pair first joined forces at this year’s Elimination Chamber when Cena embraced a darker persona. Back then, Cena, Scott, and The Rock stood in the ring together in a trio that captured fan imaginations. Although The Rock helped set up the alliance, he has since faded from the angle, leaving Cena and Scott to carry the narrative.

John Cena on Raw After 'Mania

He was attacked from outta nowhere by Randy Orton