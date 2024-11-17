UFC 309 was another successful night's work for arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time, Jon Jones, after he defended his heavyweight title by defeating one of the best heavyweights to ever do it, Stipe Miocic, via knockout in the third round of their five-round battle in New York.

Going into the event, and the fight itself, hardly anything was being mentioned about Jones vs Miocic, as all the pre-fight talk was dominated by what 'Bones' would likely do next if he were to win, with one man's name on everybody's lips. That name, of course, is Tom Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, who has been hunting down Jones for months now, ever since defeating Curtis Blaydes back at UFC 304 in July.

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

It's a heavyweight fight that nearly everybody wants to see