Highlights Jordan Henderson's Ajax career could be cut short after just six months in the Netherlands.

The English midfielder joined the Dutch outfit in the January transfer window after an unsuccessful spell in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson's time at the Johan Cruyff Arena could end as Ajax look to raise funds after missing out on Champions League qualification.

Jordan Henderson could be set to depart Ajax after spending just six months in the Netherlands. The former Liverpool captain's future with the Eredivisie outfit is in jeopardy due to the club's poor league form in the 2023/24 season.

Henderson only moved to the Dutch giants in January 2024 after an unsuccessful stint in Saudi Arabia. The England midfielder's move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq came with plenty of controversy, and he decided to seek a move back to Europe in the winter transfer window.

He's only made seven league appearances for his new club at the time of writing and may only have two more games to come in the famous white and red kit. Injuries have hit Henderson's spell at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with the 33-year-old returning to action in the last match against Volendam, grabbing an assist in a 4-1 win.

But now, the hierarchy at the club could look to cash in on Henderson when the summer transfer window opens.

Why Henderson's Dutch Journey Could End

Another former Premier League player could face the same fate

According to The Athletic, Ajax are set to consider selling their number six due to the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League in the 2024/25 season. It is unusual for the side to be absent from Europe's top competition, but there's a strong chance they will also miss out on Europa League football.

Sitting in fifth place, the club will be ending the season below their worst league finish in 25 years with only two games remaining. Another ex-Premier League player, Steven Bergwijn, could also be sold. Per Capology, Henderson is the highest earner at Ajax, with Bergwijn being a close second. While The Athletic's report states there's 'no specific desire' to sell either player, their departures will be considered should offers be received.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jordan Henderson has registered three assists in just seven Eredivisie appearances for Ajax.

Without the money coming in from European qualification, the books may need to be balanced in Amsterdam, meaning the former Premier League stars could be the first out the door to raise funds and reduce the wage bill.

What Next For Jordan Henderson

His first aim will be heading to Euro 2024

Henderson's stop-start season has likely harmed his chances of being on the plane with the England squad to Euro 2024 in the summer. The experienced midfielder has often been a favourite under Gareth Southgate due to his longevity in the game and his leadership skills. However, difficult stints in both Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands have potentially dented his hopes of being involved.

Should he make his way into the now expanded 26-man squad, it's unlikely Henderson will be considering his future at club level until his country are finished in Germany. A move back to the Premier League would be an option should a move transpire. Teams are always looking for experienced players who can come in to help the young talents in the squad and that's a role the former Liverpool ace could slot into seamlessly.

His boyhood club Sunderland would likely love to bring Henderson home to the Stadium of Light over a decade after he left, although finances could stand in the way of the Championship side from pulling off that coup.