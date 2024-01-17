Highlights Henderson deferred his wages in order to avoid UK tax and to have the flexibility to play for England without time limitations.

Despite earning a massive salary in Saudi Arabia, Henderson has yet to receive any of it and believes he may never see the money.

Henderson is rumoured to be joining Ajax in the near future, leaving Al-Ettifaq after just six months, possibly due to personal reasons or a desire for a new challenge.

Jordan Henderson's time in Saudi Arabia is reportedly coming to an end already. The former Liverpool man was one of many superstars who moved to the Saudi Pro League last year with huge salaries dished out to some of football's most recognisable names. Interestingly, though, it's been revealed that Henderson hasn't received a single penny of his massive wages during his time at Al-Ettifaq, per The Telegraph.

That's right, while a lot of criticism has been aimed at the Englishman for his move to the Saudi Pro League, and he has been accused of signing with Al-Ettifaq due to the money that was on offer, he's actually yet to see any of it. Now, we're here to tell you just why that is the case.

Henderson deferred his wages over the last six months

Midfielder did so to avoid UK tax

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard, who had been appointed manager. Many accused him of doing so for the money, but The Telegraph has recently revealed that he has yet to actually see any of the cash that he was earning over there. To avoid being taxed by the UK government, Henderson made the decision to defer his wages throughout his six months in the Saudi Pro League.

He also did so in part so that he could return to Britain to play for England in the short term, unrestricted by the time limitations placed on those without UK taxpayer status. Under UK law, an individual is considered a resident for tax purposes if they spend more than 90 days in the country. Henderson was advised that up to the end of last year, pro rata, he was due 21 days in Britain if he wished to be considered non-resident for tax reasons.

That limitation in spending time in Britain was the key part of his initial decision to defer any salary payments from his team in Saudi Arabia. That decision, though, and the decision to cut his time in the country short, ending his run with Al-Ettifaq just six months into a three-year contract, could potentially cost him.

Henderson will not receive his deferred wages

He's waved the money as deal to leave

Leaving Saudi Arabia early, after deferring six months worth of his £350,000-a-week salary, has cost Henderson dearly as Ben Jacobs has revealed that the midfielder agreed to wave everything he was owed as part of his deal to cut his contract with Al-Ettifaq short. He has agreed to forgo the wages he was owed, which came to a figure of around £4m.

Henderson's reasons for leaving Saudi Arabia are currently unclear, but the latest reports suggest that he's close to joining struggling Dutch champions Ajax in the very near future. It's surprising to see the former Liverpool man want out of Al-Ettifaq so soon after his move to the country, but hopefully, he'll find himself more comfortable competing in the Eredivisie with Ajax, who have had a rough time of things this season. Just 17 games into the current campaign, they're already trailing league leaders PSV Eindhoven by 23 points, but hopefully, Henderson's pending arrival will help turn things around for the side.