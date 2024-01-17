Summary Henderson deferred his wages to avoid UK tax and to have the flexibility to play for England without time limitations.

Despite earning a massive salary in Saudi Arabia, Henderson has yet to receive any of it and believes he may never see the money.

Henderson left the Saudi Pro League as his family struggled to settle.

Jordan Henderson's time in Saudi Arabia ended much sooner than anyone - including himself - had expected. The former Liverpool man was one of many superstars who moved to the Saudi Pro League in 2023 with huge salaries dished out to some of football's most recognisable names. Interestingly, though, it's been revealed that Henderson didn't receive a single penny of his massive wages during his time at Al-Ettifaq, per The Telegraph.

That's right, while a lot of criticism was aimed at the Englishman for his move to the Saudi Pro League, and he has been accused of signing with Al-Ettifaq due to the money that was on offer, he's actually yet to see any of it. Now, we're here to tell you just why that is the case.

Henderson Deferred His Wages

Midfielder did so to avoid UK tax

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in July 2023, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard, who had been appointed manager. Many accused him of doing so for the money, but The Telegraph revealed that he has yet to see any of the cash that he was earning over there. To avoid being taxed by the UK government, Henderson decided to defer his wages throughout his six months in the Saudi Pro League.

He also did so in part so that he could return to Britain to play for England in the short term, unrestricted by the time limitations placed on those without UK taxpayer status. Under UK law, an individual is considered a resident for tax purposes if they spend more than 90 days in the country. Henderson was advised that up to the end of 2023, pro rata, he was due 21 days in Britain if he wished to be considered non-resident for tax reasons.

That limitation on spending time in Britain was the key part of his initial decision to defer any salary payments from his team in Saudi Arabia. That decision, though, and the decision to cut his time in the country short, ending his run with Al-Ettifaq just six months into a three-year contract, could potentially cost him.

Henderson Will Not Receive Deferred Wages

He waved the money so he could leave the club

Leaving Saudi Arabia early, after deferring six months worth of his £350,000-a-week salary, has cost Henderson dearly, as Ben Jacobs revealed that the midfielder agreed to waive everything he was owed as part of his deal to cut his contract with Al-Ettifaq short. He agreed to forgo the wages he was owed, which came to a figure of around £4m.

Henderson's reasons for leaving Saudi Arabia are unclear, but reports suggest that he and his family struggled to settle in their new surroundings after leaving England. The box-to-box midfielder joined Dutch side Ajax in January 2024.

After 12 months in the Netherlands, Henderson could soon be on the move again as the ex-Liverpool star reportedly refused to play for Ajax to try and force a move to Champions League side AS Monaco. However, it's yet to be seen if that move will materialise, with reports suggesting he regrets his actions and is more willing to see out the 2024/25 season with his current employers.