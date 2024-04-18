Highlights Bastian Schweinsteiger's time at Man United was marred by a ban from entering the dressing room and being exiled to train with the youth team.

Jose Mourinho didn't apologise for his treatment of Schweinsteiger until the midfielder decided to leave the club for America.

Despite injury setbacks and a tumultuous relationship with Mourinho, the German managed to play a total of 35 games for the club in two years.

Bastian Schweinsteiger endured a varied journey at Manchester United, with the German leaving his boyhood club Bayern Munich to join the Red Devils in 2015. Hailed as one of the greatest German players of all time, the midfielder was coming towards the end of his playing days when he finally made the switch to English football.

His first season at Old Trafford was solid as he played 18 Premier League games under Louis van Gaal during the first half of the campaign. Unfortunately, injury hampered the second half of the term for the Germany international, and he missed out on a trip to Wembley, where the Red Devils lifted the FA Cup in Van Gaal's final game in charge.

This is where Schweinsteiger would encounter the majority of his problems at the club, as Jose Mourinho was appointed as the Dutchman's successor. The Portuguese boss is known to be a big personality and very firm in his beliefs, and this didn't appear to change depending on who he was dealing with.

The decision to bring the ex-Real Madrid and Chelsea manager in would be the beginning of the end for Schweinsteiger. He has since gone on record to describe what happened between him and Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho Banished Schweinsteiger

The German wasn't allowed in the dressing room

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap, the 39-year-old went into detail about his time at Man United. Much to the shock of the former Red Devils captain, Schweinsteiger recalled the exact moment he was told he wasn't permitted to enter the first-team dressing room.

He expressed the excitement he had upon returning to his club after reaching the semi-final of Euro 2016 in the summer with his country, saying: "When I arrived on the first day, I trained with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and thought it was great, a player who has the vision and is amazing to play with." However, that eagerness quickly disappeared as he went on to explain:

"The next day, on my birthday, when I walked into Carrington, John Murtough was there and said that I wasn't allowed to walk into the dressing room, the coach had said so. No warning, nothing."

Neville reacted with a look of disbelief that an experienced pro would be treated in such a way. When he asked if there was a reason given at the time, the German replied: "I don't know (why he told me). Someone could have told me there or explained it to me in a normal way, but okay, I went to the youth dressing room and trained with the under-16s."

So, not only was the veteran banned from entering the senior dressing room, but he also wasn't allowed to take part in training with his teammates and instead trained with the youth team. The extent of his exile went as far as Schweinsteiger having to ask Murtough to bring him his boots and training gear.

A meeting was set up between the player and manager upon Schweinsteiger's request, and he told Neville the reason Mourinho gave him: "He explained to me that he didn't see me happy here at United because when I had my injury, I did my rehab with German doctors, spending time in Germany."

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Manchester United Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 18 1 1 Champions League 6 0 0 Europa League 3 0 0 FA Cup 4 1 1 EFL Cup 2 0 0

Schweinsteiger's Injury Woes at Man United

The Bayern Munich icon made no further league appearances

An injury sustained in the second part of his first season at the club ended his campaign early, meaning he missed the FA Cup final. Schweinsteiger shed some light on the way the situation was handled: "I had a conversation with Louis van Gaal when he was coach, and he said to come on the weekends to United and remain in contact with the doctors, they needed me fit and there was an FA Cup final which I almost played."

After sticking to that arrangement, he sadly missed out on the trip to Wembley. As is the case for any player, he stated: "For me, I just wanted to get healthy and wanted to be able to play."

The German hero spent three months working with a fitness coach hoping to force his way back into Mourinho's plans, but he would ultimately only play four more games for the Red Devils in cup competitions.

Mourinho Eventually Apologised

The manager acknowledged his wrongdoing

After Neville's outrage at hearing about his treatment by the club, the former right-back claimed: "I was the PFA Union Representative, and you’re not allowed to do that, you can’t dismiss someone like that, it’s constructive dismissal in some ways." This would put Mourinho in the wrong and the manager is said to have accepted the blame later in the 2016/17 season.

Schweinsteiger explained he didn't receive an apology until he decided he wanted to leave the club. Detailing the conversation he had with Mourinho, he said:

"The first time someone apologised was when I decided to leave United for America, and asked Jose if I could do that, he then apologised for the way he treated me in the beginning, and he had to let me go because he could not say no to me in that moment."

His move to Chicago Fire was sealed in March 2017, and that brought his two-year spell in the Premier League to a close before he saw out his career in 2019.

