Highlights Josko Gvardiol let a Manchester City teammate take a penalty vs Fulham despite being in line for a hat-trick, showing sportsmanship and teamwork over personal glory.

The defender is now on a fine goalscoring streak, proving his worth as a regular starter for the team.

Manchester City's win over Fulham puts them in a strong position to secure a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol had the perfect chance to score the first hat-trick of his senior career when his side won a penalty against Fulham, but he has revealed that he chose not to take it as forward Julian Alvarez is one of the club’s designated penalty takers.

The Croatia international wasted no time in getting the visitors in front after latching onto the end of Kevin De Bruyne’s pass before he also poked home his side's third goal of the game with just 20 minutes of regulation time left. The 22-year-old had the chance to bag a three-goal haul against the Londoners when Manchester City were awarded a penalty in added time.

However, he passed up the opportunity to become the first-ever defender to score a Premier League hat-trick. In doing so, penalty-winner Alvarez stepped up to slot home the fourth goal of the affair, duly completing the drubbing. Explaining why he, despite Kyle Walker’s offer, refused to take down the spot kick, he told TNT Sports:

"Another two goals, I'm happy. Of course, a clean sheet. We were discussing about me taking the penalty. I said of course I would like to take it, but we know who the taker is and he takes. So, in the end it was Julian and I'm happy for him to score the goal."

Gvardiol’s Purple Patch of Goalscoring Form

Scored five in his last seven outings in all competitions

Eyebrows have been raised over Gvardiol’s acquisition considering the plethora of talent Pep Guardiola and his team have at their disposal from a defensive standpoint. The former RB Leipzig ace has now scored four goals in the last five league outings for the reigning English champions – and has proven why he should be a regular starter from here or out.

In his first 32 appearances – across all competitions – he had failed to get on the scoresheet. When it matters most, however, he has stepped up to the plate and added the art of goalscoring to his ever-growing repertoire.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No defender in Premier League history has ever scored a hat-trick.

On what has sparked his recent purple patch in front of goal, Gvardiol suggested that his glut of goals is ‘normal in spot’, while all eyes are on the final two games of the Premier League season plus their FA Cup final encounter against arch-rivals Manchester United.

"No, it's normal. It's normal in sport. Currently, I'm in good form and the end of the season is coming. Three more finals. We've got to be ready.”

City Take Charge by Leapfrogging Arsenal

Looking for record-breaking fourth consecutive title

With the Craven Cottage outfit not at the races, Guardiola and his men sensed a chance to close the chasm between their goal difference and Arsenal’s favourable record, particularly after Issa Diop fouled Alvarez in the box.

Premier League Table - As Things Stand Position Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1. Man City 36 26 7 3 58 85 2. Arsenal 36 26 5 5 60 83

With their emphatic 4-0 victory over a more-than-impressive Fulham side, the possibility of becoming Premier League champions four times consecutively has been boosted tenfold. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are currently sitting two points adrift and face an injury-stricken Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in their pursuit of the title.