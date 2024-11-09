Jude Bellingham was reportedly furious with teammate Vinicius Jr following an incident during Real Madrid's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in the Champions League. The defending European champions have struggled ever since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish capital, with the Frenchman reportedly already unhappy at his new club.

One of the players most affected by this is Bellingham, who is approaching six months without a goal in the white of Madrid. The Englishman has been playing in a deeper role since Mbappe's arrival, and it appears his lack of goals is becoming a source of frustration for the player, leading to the dispute with Vinicius Jr.

Related Ancelotti ‘Identifies’ Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid’s Biggest Problem Mbappe has not had an ideal start to leave at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is no being blamed for Madrid's poor form

Bellingham and Vinicius Engage in Penalty Row

The Englishman wanted to take the spot kick won against AC Milan in midweek

According to a report from Marca, it is stated that Bellingham was left angry after not being allowed to take the penalty that Vinicius went on to convert against Milan in midweek. Thus far this season, the Brazilian has shared the responsibilities with new Galactico Mbappe, but Bellingham supposedly made it clear in a game against Stuttgart in September that he also wanted to be able to take penalties on occasion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bellingham has scored all four of his penalties during his professional career.

When the opportunity arose for Bellingham to break his goal drought from the spot, Vinicius took hold of the ball instead, leading to frustration from the 21-year-old's side. The midfielder's anger reached a boiling point when he was substituted later in the game, as he could be seen kicking over a water bottle after passing manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Bellingham made an exceptional start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, scoring five times in his opening four La Liga appearances. He also grabbed winners in both league El Clasico's and finished the campaign with 23 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. This term, his numbers have fallen drastically, with the former Borussia Dortmund star only mustering three assists in 12 games as he operates in a deeper role on the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 09/11/2024