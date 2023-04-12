Jude Bellingham has reportedly made it clear that he does not want to sign for “unattractive and soulless clubs”, which surely only leaves a couple of possible suitors.

The talented teenager has long been linked with a move to Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp's side have reportedly cooled their pursuit of the Englishman – instead focusing their attention on bringing in multiple additions.

This will be welcome news to many of Europe's top clubs, many of whom will be desperate to secure the services of one of the brightest talents in world football.

Read More:

What Jurgen Klopp thinks about Liverpool pulling out of Jude Bellingham deal

Yet, according to German source Sport BILD, Bellingham will not consider the majority of these sides and is not concerned about which team is willing to offer the most money.

Instead, the 19-year-old wants to pen a deal with a prestigious club, who possess values like "passion, honour, and reputation."

Bellingham has no interest in 'soulless' clubs

As per the report: "Many other clubs are also out of the question for Bellingham. He has made a decision as the Borussia Dortmund bosses know, not to switch to any sheikh or billion-dollar club."

The report also states that the midfielder will not consider Manchester City, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain, for these reasons.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are said to have "no need" for a player like Bellingham at present, given their plethora of central-midfield options.

And though Barcelona may well be interested in the youngster, the Spanish side are struggling financially right now and likely cannot afford a player who will cost more than €100 million.

Jude Bellingham savages Manchester United fan who asked him to sign for the club

Which team will Jude Bellingham join?

Given this information, it appears there are very few clubs that Bellingham would entertain an offer from.

Manchester United is one team that has not been ruled out yet and the Red Devils could certainly do with more depth in midfield.

Indeed, despite the arrival of Casemiro, Bellingham would surely slot straight into United's starting XI.

However, BILD have suggested that Real Madrid are leading the hunt for the England star right now.

Los Blancos are said to be willing to pay around €100million (£87million) up front for the teenage talent, with add-ons that could take the total to around €130-150million (£114- 131million).

A contract worth €20million (£17million) per year is also set to be tabled.

While there is a chance that Bellingham could remain at Dortmund for another year, especially if they go on to win the Bundesliga, the lure of playing for the most successful side in Champions League history could tempt the youngster.