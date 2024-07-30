Highlights Algerian judoka Messaoud Redouane Dris has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old failed to make weight for his matchup against Israeli opponent Tohar Butbul.

Dris has been slammed for his behaviour, potentially leading to a severe ban.

An Algerian judoka athlete has been disqualified before even competing at the 2024 Olympic Games after failing to make weight for the event. 22-year-old Messaoud Redouane Dris was scheduled to face his Israeli opponent Tohar Butbul in the under 73kg category of the sport. It was confirmed on Monday that Dris had weighed in over the limit and was therefore pulled from the competition, allowing Butbul to receive a walkover into the next round.

However, it is being suggested that there is a deeper meaning behind the Algerian's failure to make weight. Should that be the case, it could lead to a lengthy suspension for the black belt.

Messaoud Redouane Dris Accused of Deliberately Missing Weight

The Israeli Olympic Committee made the accusation

Following the news of Dris' disqualification from the tournament, the Israel Olympic Committee released a statement implying that the 22-year-old intentionally failed to make weight. They claimed:

"Tohar's [Butbul] competitor has removed himself from the competition. The Israeli delegation will continue to compete with the Olympic values in mind, we believe this kind of behaviour has no place in the world of sport."

As of yet, there has been no official response from Algerian officials regarding the accusations. However, a precedent for this sort of situation has already been set. In 2021, Fethi Nouraine, also from the Peninsula, was withdrawn from the same competition at the Tokyo games after he too was set to be matched up against the 30-year-old Israeli.

Nouraine had previously been vocal in his support of Palestine in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and claimed that his political ideology made it impossible for him to compete at that year's Olympics. He was later slapped with a 10-year ban from the sport by the International Judo Federation, who claimed that he and his coach, Amar Benikhlef, acted with 'malicious intent' and attempted to use the world's biggest sporting event as a 'platform for protest and promotion of political and religious propaganda.'

If Dris' motivations behind missing weight are found to be politically motivated, then he may be handed a similar ban which would effectively bring to an end his career in international Judo.

Related Why Brazilian Swimmer Has Been Sent Home From 2024 Olympics The incident came after the swimmer's country crashed out of the 4X100m freestyle relay.

Palestinian Athletes To Snub Israeli Competitors

It has been confirmed that those representing Palestine won't shake hands with Israeli counterparts

The political conflict between Palestine and Israel has divided many across the world. Ahead of the games, the President of Palestine’s National Olympic Committee, Jibril Rajoub, confirmed that his athletes would not be shaking hands with their Israeli counterparts should they compete against them. He stated: