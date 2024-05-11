Highlights Jurgen Klopp insists he'll be on his best behaviour for Liverpool's game against Aston Villa on Monday night.

The 56-year-old is at risk of missing his Anfield send-off against Wolves in the final match of the Premier League season.

The Merseyside outfit look set to miss out on the title this season following their slight dip in form over the last month.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he'll be on his best behaviour at Villa Park on Monday night as the German coach is desperate to avoid a ban.

Klopp, 56, is at risk of missing his own farewell party at Anfield on May 19 as he's currently on two yellow cards this season. Another booking will see him miss his send-off against Wolves next weekend.

The German announced earlier this year that he'll be leaving the club at the end of the season. The former Borussia Dortmund coach confirmed the news in an interview with the club, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and has helped turn them into one of the best sides in Europe. Guiding the Reds to a Champions League and a first Premier League title, he has been key to the club's recent success.

Why Klopp is in Danger of Ban

The German will be looking to keep quiet at Villa Park

Klopp has been booked twice this season against Burnley and Luton Town in February and November, respectively. A third yellow card against Aston Villa on Monday would see the 56-year-old handed an automatic touchline ban - which will be served on his final game as the Reds' manager.

He admitted on Friday during his penultimate pre-match press conference that he will 'try absolutely everything' to avoid picking up a yellow card in Liverpool's penultimate match of the season against Aston Villa.

He told reporters: “I’ve known that for a long time. We could turn it around and say I’ve only had two yellow cards all season. A few of my colleagues got suspended right?

“I got calmer over the years, obviously. I don’t need to be [on the touchline for the final day] but it would be cool. I will try absolutely everything to not get involved in any kind of ‘discussions’.”

A win for Villa on Monday will confirm fourth place and qualification for next season’s Champions League, along with third-placed Liverpool. Klopp's side look set to miss out on the title having lost two of their last five games. The last month has seen the club's form dip and they are now four points behind second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also finds himself in a similar situation to Klopp. The Spaniard is also one yellow card away from receiving a touchline ban.

The Gunners are top of the pile, one point ahead of Pep Guardiola's City. The north London outfit takes on Manchester United on Sunday and a booking will see Arteta banned for the club's final game of the season against Everton.

Klopp Has History With Monday's Referee

Simon Hooper is set to take charge of the match

Monday's game between Liverpool and Villa marks the fifth time Simon Hooper will officiate the Reds this season. Klopp's side have only one twice with him in charge, including their 3-0 win over the Villans at Anfield earlier this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his nine previous games officiating Liverpool, Hooper has never awarded the Reds a penalty.

Hooper presided over the Reds' 2-1 loss to Tottenham earlier this season. A number of controversial decisions occurred during the game with both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off in contentious fashion in each half of the game.

However, the biggest decision came inside the first 45 minutes when Luis Diaz saw his well-taken finish ruled out for offside. The linesman raised his flag, meaning the referee on the day - Simon Hooper - made the call.

Klopp's side left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with no points after being handed their first league defeat of the season, and the German manager was not in the mood to receive an apology following the game. During his post-match press conference, the 55-year-old asked: "Who does that help?"

Despite the reluctance to accept any statement or apology from the PGMOL, Liverpool were contacted by Howard Webb and an apology was handed out.