When fans take a moment to reflect on Jurgen Klopp’s 489-game reign of Liverpool, many think of the return of the feel-good factor or the success in the form of a Premier League title in 2019/20 and the Champions League the season prior. The change in Anfield’s net colour, however, doesn’t spring to mind.

Though, it was a decision that may have helped the Reds – who were something of a sleeping giant pre-Klopp – conquer the beautiful game in all forms in the late 2010s.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klopp accrued a points per match ratio of 2.07 in his nine-year spell at Anfield – the highest (bar Arne Slot) in the club’s Premier League history.

Appointed in October 2015 following the dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, it took Klopp just shy of one year into his post to make the subtle change – but why did the German tactician, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in Premier League history, insist that Anfield’s net colour change from red to white?

Inside Klopp’s Decision to Change Nets from Red to White

The German hoped it would lead to more goals for the home side

Close

Upon the opening of the new Main Stand at Anfield, supporters were proud as punch to see that Liverpool’s higher-ups – owners Fenway Sports Group, in particular – were taking care of the place they have called home since as early as 1892.

A 4-1 victory over Leicester City had the home contingent bouncing but a select few were more observant on the day, noticing that the netting on the goals were white in colour rather than red, which had been the case since August 2012.

The Thursday before their clash with the Foxes, red nets were in place as the first team held a training session at Anfield. But by the weekend, it was all change in terms of the net colour at both ends of one of the best stadiums in Premier League history.

Following his side’s open workout, Stuttgart-born Klopp and his entourage opted to revert the colour of the nets from red to white – but why was that?

The 57-year-old, commonly considered to be one of the best man-managers in football history thanks to his endearing personality, believed that the change would make the goals more visible in the players’ peripheral vision.

By virtue of many inside the 61,276-seater wearing red shirts, using white nets was expected to be more striking to the eye while in the thick of the action. He, of course, hoped that it would lead to more goals being scored by the home side.

Luis Suarez would go on to score 40 of his 42 Anfield goals with white nets, while they were in place during the memorable seven-goal thriller against Borussia Dortmund – so it’s safe to say that Klopp’s change, which was seen as minor at the time, was significant.

The Reason Behind the Red Nets

Brendan Rodgers restored the red nets when appointed in 2012