Jurgen Klopp is set to make his return to football management for one night only this weekend after the German arrived back at one of his former stomping grounds. Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2019 and to the club's first Premier League success in three decades, announced last season that he would be stepping away from the club come the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 57-year-old has previously hinted that he may even retire from football altogether, and absolutely ruled out returning to another English club in the future. However, his next steps have now been confirmed as he will step foot on the touchline once again to celebrate the careers of two of his former players.

Klopp Returns to Borussia Dortmund

The German will take charge of a special testimonial

It has been confirmed that Klopp will make an emotional return to the Signal Iduna Park as he takes charge of a Borussia Dortmund XI for Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski's joint testimonial. The two Polish stars previously played under Klopp during his tenure in the early 2010s, and it was announced that he would be coming back to his former home in a humourous video.

Since then, the iconic coach has been spotted in a Dortmund training kit as he puts his legends team, including the likes of Neven Subotic, Marcel Schmelzer and current boss Nuri Sahin, through their paces.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp managed Lukasz Piszczek 191 times and Jakub Blaszczykowski 226 times.

Klopp was last seen supporting the German outfit during the 2024 Champions League final, where he was invited as a guest of honour by the club. The former defender was seen on the big screen at Wembley Stadium and received a loud reception from the travelling members of the yellow wall.

Klopp left Dortmund in 2015, having guided them to two Bundesliga titles, one German Cup and finished as runner-up in the 2013 Champions League final. In his final term, he led the club to their worst league finish of his tenure, dropping to seventh after finishing second for the three years prior.

Jurgen Klopp's Managerial Future

The German has been linked with the England job

While Klopp is understood to be on a one-year sabbatical from the game, there have been some suggestions that his future could lie in international management. The German was believed to be the dream candidate for the US Men's National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup in which the United States are co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico.

However, with Mauricio Pochettino now set to land the role, it appears the door has opened for the German to become Gareth Southgate's replacement as England boss. However, with The Times noting that Klopp has no interest in returning to football for at least 12 months, it means the FA will have to be patient – although that could explain why Lee Carsley has only taken over as interim.