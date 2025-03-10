Justin Gaethje has explained why his gloves lacked the UFC logo on them during his victorious performance against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

While Gaethje's unanimous decision win will put him in a solid position regarding a title shot in the MMA series' lightweight class, the lack of branding on his gloves did not go unnoticed. During the live broadcast, the logos on both of his gloves were still visible minutes before he walked out into the cage for the bout, although once the fight was underway, both logos were long gone.

What Was Said About Justin Gaethje's Gloves at UFC 313

There was very clearly no UFC logo on his equipment

UFC commentator Joe Anik explained that the logos on Gaethje's gloves had rubbed off while warming up in the locker rooms, and that he chose to keep them, according to UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell's words. Eventually, the mystery was brought to the fighter's attention during his post-fight press conference, and his words looked to match with Anik's knowledge.

"They started coming off in the back. So they wanted to make sure some of the flakes weren't going in my eyes or his eyes, so they took 'em off with tape. They wanted me to change them. I was like, 'Hell no... I got 'em on. I already broke 'em in. There's no way I'm switching to fresh gloves.'"

The American's explanation did sound convincing and reasonable, though, some have speculated that there may be more to the story that meets the eye. That it's a message from Gaethje to the UFC top brass about the gloves themselves.

Justin Gaethje Known to Dislike UFC Gloves

He's cricised them in the past for being uncomfortable

It isn't a mystery to most followers of the UFC universe that Gaethje is not a big fan of the current gloves for fights, having complained about them on social media in the past while going into detail during an interview with MMA Knockout about how they are uncomfortable due to forcing unnatural hand positioning.

"I think that's one of the most important things for us fighters. Imagine putting the gloves on and getting ready for the biggest fight of your life. Your fingertips are going numb and your hands are just - you're in pain in places that you didn't know there would be pain between your knuckles."