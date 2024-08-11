Highlights Wide receivers are NFL superstars but don't have an MVP in their club

Justin Jefferson is poised to have a monster season for the Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback stability and a group of offensive weapons could push Jefferson over 2,000 receiving yards

The National Football League Most Valuable Player award has become a quarterback-centric honor, much like college football’s Heisman Trophy. The last 11 MVP winners have played quarterback and the runners-up have, for the most part, been QBs, as well.

To an extent, it makes sense. Quarterback is the most important position on the field and, perhaps, the most vital in all sports.

However, in a league that’s more pass-happy than ever, it stands to reason that eventually one of the guys who catches all those passes will have to break through. 2024 might be the year because the Minnesota Vikings have a guy who is primed for a monster season. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is already on the short-short list of best wide receivers on the planet and things are shaping up for him to have a ridiculous season, even by his lofty standards.

But, before discussing that, we need a little history lesson for context.

Related 3 NFL QBs Who Won't Live Up To Their Big New Contract... And 3 Who Will There have been six quarterbacks that have agreed to major contract extensions this offseason. Which of these QBs will live up to their new deals?

The receiving G.O.A.T. was never an MVP

Even Jerry Rice didn't earn the wideouts the league's top honor

Every year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee gets together and debates the merits of the 19 or so finalists to decide who earns a gold jacket. Behind those locked doors, conversations sometimes get heated as voters try to campaign for candidates and turn enough votes in their favor.

One of the quickest and easiest discussions in Hall history was about Jerry Rice, who was as unanimous as it gets. The legendary wide receiver is considered by many one of the Top-5 football players who ever lived. He’s the only man ever to score more than 200 touchdowns and top 20,000 receiving yards. The man retired in 2005 and he still owns a truckload of NFL records including:

Career receiving yards (22,895)

Career receptions (1,548)

Career touchdowns (208)

Career receiving touchdowns (197)

He also holds all of those records for the postseason, save receptions, which Travis Kelce broke last year. Not too shabby for a kid who did not have a single Division 1 scholarship offer out of high school. Jerry Rice’s career was absurd.

And yet, he was never named the NFL MVP. He was the runner-up twice, in 1987 behind Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway and 1995 after Green Bay Packers passer Brett Favre, but that’s as close as the unquestioned greatest pass catcher who ever walked the earth ever got to being named the best player in the league for just a single season.

Perhaps he was the victim of a positional bias. Since Cleveland running back Jim Brown won the first award in 1957, no wide receiver has ever been named the MVP, a fact made even wilder when you consider a kicker has won it. No joke, Washington’s Mark Moseley was given the honor in 1982, winning by two votes over San Diego Chargers QB Dan Fouts.

Which brings us back to the present and Justin Jefferson. The Vikings All-Pro is, at his best, uncoverable and, at his worst, still a royal pain in the grass for opposing defenses. Through the first four weeks of the 2023 season, Jefferson averaged 136 yards per game. Then he got hurt and missed several weeks. By the time he came back, Minnesota’s offense was an injury-riddled mess.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was injured, and the Vikings were on their fourth starting quarterback. How did Jefferson respond to the offensive upheaval? By averaging 126 yards per game over the final month with Nick Mullens under center. Jefferson keeps defensive coordinators up at night.

Justin Jefferson 2023 NFL Receiving Numbers Statistic 2023 Total 2023 NFL Rank Yards/game 107.4 2nd Receptions/game 6.8 5th 1st downs/game 5.10 2nd

In the two categories he finished second, the guy who edged him out was Tyreek Hill. However, the NFL has outlawed "speed motion," or as it's called in some circles, "cheat motion," where receivers like the speedy Hill are moving at the snap of the ball to get a head start on defensive players. Unless Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has something else up his sleeve (and it's not hard to imagine he already does), then Hill should be slowed down at least a little bit this year.

That opens the door for Jefferson to take over as the league's statistical juggernaut, and in 2024, he’ll very likely be even better than he was a year ago and move past Hill if, for no other reason, because the offensive roster around him is a lot more stable, especially at QB.

No more QB revolving door

Jefferson has a strong supporting cast

Sam Darnold is a veteran looking at a career-saving season. Rookie J.J. McCarthy was a 1st round pick with plenty of talent. Head coach Kevin O’Connell is a play-designing mastermind who’s quickly putting himself on the level of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan. Tight end T.J. Hockenson demands attention, and second-year WR Jordan Addison turned into a star when Jefferson was out.

With all those weapons on the field, defenses can’t just double Jefferson and make someone else beat them. Let’s say Jefferson averages 131 yds/gm, the average between the start and the end of last season (and assume he stays healthy for 17 games, which is a prerequisite for just about any legitimate MVP candidate). That would give him 2,227 receiving yards, the first 2,000-yard receiving season in league history.

Since the turn of the century, only three non-quarterbacks have won the MVP award, and all had to do something special. Vikings running back Adrian Peterson had a 2,000-yard rushing season, Seattle Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander set a single-season touchdown record in 2005, and San Diego Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson broke it a year later.

Justin Jefferson going over 2,000 receiving yards in a single season with either a journeyman or a rookie throwing him the ball would have to warrant legitimate MVP consideration. Plus, if he is the biggest star with record-breaking numbers on a team that isn't supposed to make a playoff push (most folks have the Detroit Lions and Packers coming out of the loaded NFC North) and the Vikings do, in fact, push for a postseason spot, then Jefferson is going to be in the limelight A LOT.

Maybe even enough to break a decades-long drought for one of the most high-profile positions in the game.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted