Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa for a measly €13 million (£10.95 million), with Arne Slot set to secure the second addition of his reign as Reds boss.

Chiesa netted eleven goals and registered two assists in a largely impressive 2023/24 campaign, but has been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin by new boss Thiago Motta. Having caught the eye in previous seasons for the Old Lady, and starred during Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, Liverpool emerged as surprise suitors for the Italian in recent days.

The 26-year-old is set to 'fly to Merseyside today' ahead of his move to Anfield. The purported fee of around £11 million is said to be as low as this for a myriad of reasons, with a Serie A expert explaining these factors in an article for Transfermarkt.

Chiesa Joining Liverpool for £11 million

The winger has struggled with injuries

With just a year remaining on his contract at Juventus, potentially interested parties would've expected to land Chiesa for a cut-price, with no signs of a new contract being penned any time soon. However, the extent to which the price has dropped will come as a surprise, and Liverpool have pounced on this market opportunity, as they look set to secure the electric wide player.

A player of the Italy international's calibre would usually fetch a fee in a significantly higher bracket. Writing on Transfermarkt, Italian football expert Stefano Buonfino revealed why Chiesa is set to leave Northern Italy for such a small sum of money:

"Chiesa hasn't been able to play at his best at Juventus for different reasons. "First of all, his bad injury [serious knee injury suffered in January 2022] was a major setback. And even when he got back, it affected him for many months. Chiesa didn't seem to fully trust his body after the injury.

Buonfino then went on to add: "Then he played most of the time as a support striker, which isn't his best position because he's clearly better as a winger. Because of these factors, Chiesa isn't considered as one of Juventus' best players, and he has a very high salary that they don't want to pay as they adapt their approach."

Thus, a combination of a persistent injury history, his contractual situation, playing out of position and thus not demonstrating his best form, his desire to leave and Juventus' desire to shift approach, has culminated in the Euro 2020 star being sold to Liverpool for a minimal fee.

One journalist on X (formerly Twitter) remarked that the price was a 'joke', referencing the fees the Reds paid for El Hadji Diouf in 2002 and Emile Heskey in 2000 in comparison to Chiesa's price tag.

Chiesa's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 9 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 3.03 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 2.21 Expected Assists Per 90 0.23 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.43

Chiesa's Preference was Barcelona

The Spanish side couldn't afford him

While Liverpool close in on their second signing of the summer, reports from Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio have revealed that the player's preference was actually a move to Barcelona. However, the La Liga outfit were unable to pursue a move for the Juventus outcast, due to the club's well-documented financial troubles.

The Catalan giants were only able to register new signing Dani Olmo on Monday after selling several first-team players. It's understood that had Chiesa arrived, further departures would have had to be sanctioned, thus opening the door for Liverpool to acquire the player with limited competition.