Highlights Karim Benzema could be looking to leave Al-Ittihad after only two months.

Tensions between the Frenchman and manager Nuno Espirito Santo are growing, with the Portuguese coach not asking for Benzema to be signed.

There are potential destinations for Benzema if he leaves the club, including a possible return to Real Madrid or interest from Premier League clubs like Manchester United, although his high wage demands may be a barrier.

Karim Benzema moved to Al-Ittihad in June, but could already be looking to make a shock exit from the club only two months on with his current manager at the heart of the issue.

The current Ballon d'Or holder is perhaps the second-highest profile star to have moved from Europe to the Saudi Pro League behind Cristiano Ronaldo - with only Neymar's recent move to Al Hilal being competition for the number two spot.

On the back of scoring 23 goals in La Liga and the Champions League in his last Real Madrid season, the forward shocked everyone when he exited the Bernabeu to move to the Middle East. The 35-year-old won a remarkable five Champions League trophies along with four league titles.

He could, however, already be set to leave Al-Ittihad after making only two appearances for his new team, in which he has assisted one goal but has not found the back of the net yet.

Why is Karim Benzema considering leaving Al-Ittihad?

The primary source of frustration seems to be with the manager of the club, Nuno Espirito Santo, as the former Wolves and Tottenham boss is reportedly not best pleased at the initial signing of the Real Madrid icon.

Per Goal, the Portuguese manager did not ask for the French striker to be signed, and he has also told the board of the club that he does not fit into the play style being implemented.

It is not only the manager feeling frustrated over the situation, as Benzema reportedly requested to be given the captaincy of the club, and this was turned down by the former Spurs boss. This has led to Benzema feeling uncomfortable with his position at the club.

Who else could be leaving Al-Ittihad?

The former Los Blancos superstar is not the only new signing who could be leaving the club in bizarre fashion only months into their stints in Saudi Arabia.

Ex-Celtic winger, Filipe Jota, is said to be in contention to be moved on shortly after making a £25 million move from the Scottish champions earlier in the window.

It is unknown why the Portuguese forward is even being debated as a potential departure, as there would have been no need whatsoever to spend a sizeable amount to just let him go before getting a season under his belt.

A question on many fans' lips will be regarding potential destinations for each player should they leave the club before the summer transfer window is closed.

Where will Karim Benzema go?

Real Madrid have not really replaced Benzema with a like-for-like replacement, despite bringing in Spanish striker, Joselu, on a loan deal for the 2023/24 season.

Perhaps a sensational return to the Bernabeu could be on the cards, along with other European clubs that will no doubt be interested.

In terms of Premier League clubs, Manchester United fans have been crying out for a striker to come in alongside Rasmus Hojlund. Benzema could be the perfect man to make an impact now without blocking the young Danish striker's future.

Other clubs likely to be interested may be unable to match his enormous wage demands as the Frenchman reportedly earns £3,580,776-per-week at Al-Ittihad.