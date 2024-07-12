Highlights KaVontae Turpin is the X factor in the Cowboys' offense and on special teams.

Turpin led the NFL in yards per kickoff return & should see more than 30% of snaps this season.

New special teams rules benefit Turpin's speed, making him a valuable contributor.

KaVontae Turpin is unknown by many, yet, he's the Dallas Cowboys X factor heading into 2024.

The former USFL star signed with the Cowboys in 2022, and has slowly increased his role in the offense and on special teams.

In 2022, Turpin was fifth in the league in yards per punt return, averaging 10.4. Last year, Turpin led the NFL in yards per kickoff return among returners who had at least 10 returns, with 29.2. But, that's not all. Turpin has become a valuable gadget player in the actual offense, and has maximized his reps in the passing and run game.

KaVontae Turpin 2023 Statistics Category Turpin Carries 11 Rushing Yards 110 Yards-Per-Carry 10.0 Targets 18 Receptions 12 Receiving Yards 127 Yards-Per-Reception 10.6 Total Touchdowns 4

These statistics may seem minor, but he was efficient in his usage last season. As he enters year three of his Cowboys career, he should be comfortable at the NFL level and in this Mike McCarthy offense.

Dallas feels like they're in a position to have a major setback in 2024, but Turpin could provide some offensive juice that could help an already elite offense.

Related Who Has Been the Better Dallas Cowboys QB? Tony Romo vs. Dak Prescott With a healthy 2024 season, Dak Prescott will have started the same number of games as Tony Romo. So, who is the better Cowboys quarterback?

Playing A Larger Role In Cowboys' Offense

Turpin only played in 11 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps in 2023

While it's a challenge to give a player who weighs 153 pounds serious playing time, Turpin deserves more than an 11-12% snap share on offense. Dallas already has their top-three wide receivers, as Jalen Tolbert appears to have solidified himself as the WR3 behind Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb in OTAs.

Where Turpin could get more involved is as the WR4, with more consistent usage both in the passing and run game. Considering the Cowboys allowed Tony Pollard to depart and replaced him with a platoon of spare parts, we can probably expect Dallas to lean on their passing game.

In 2023, the Cowboys were first in 10 personnel rate (one RB, one TE, four WRs), suing four-wide 4.5 percent of the time. They had success with it too, as they put up 0.25 EPA in that formation, which was good for third. Expect them to spread it out even more in 2024.

With his 4.31 second speed, Turpin is pretty easily the quickest player in the Cowboys offense, which gives him potential as a deep threat or weapon in the quick passing game on screens and quick slants. Despite his small size, he had success last year as a red zone target, as six of his 18 targets came inside the 20, three of which went for scores.

Now that Turpin has two seasons under his belt, he should feel much more comfortable and be ready for an increase his usage. He doesn't need to become an every-down player, but he would provide the Cowboys with a legitimate threat if he could play 40-50% of snaps on offense.

Just his presence alone with that straight line speed poses a threat to defenses. This also helps in the run game, as he could provide a change-of-pace from the ho-hum pairing of an aging Ezekiel Elliott and an inexperienced Rico Dowdle.

Turpin doesn't need to become a starter in order to become a valuable contributor. It's clear there's a path for Turpin to go for 300-400 yards through the air and 200-300 on the ground. Kind of like a Deebo Samuel Lite. This would be considered a successful season for Turpin in the Cowboys offense.

New Special Teams Rules, More Turpin Speed

The new special teams rules for 2024 give guys like Turpin an advantage

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

With the recent changes to the special team rules, touchbacks will give teams the ball at the 30-yard line, while kicking teams will no longer have a running start at the receiving team. These changes make kickoffs much more strategic and increases the impact of special teams on a game.

Everyone will get a start at the same time, which makes it harder to catch guys like Turpin, who are among the quickest in the NFL. Turpin also received Pro Bowl Honors in 2022 for his special teams prowess, so he's already showcased his abilities as a threat in the return game even without these helpful rules changes.

Even though Turpin has yet to take a kick or punt return for a touchdown in the regular season, he has showcased his explosiveness on special teams with many successful returns in both the NFL and USFL.

Turpin did have a phenomenal pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, where he took back a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and then took a punt return 86-yards for a touchdown. While it didn't count towards his regular season stats, it goes to show how Turpin can completely change a game without having to be on the field for too many snaps. Minimum effort, maximum satisfaction.

More Than A Gadget Player

Turpin's versatility makes him the Cowboys X factor in 2024

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It's rare nowadays to see a player who can provide juice on special teams as well as a legit spark on offense too. Turpin may not have the size to become an every-down player, but he has the skills to be utilized much more on the offensive side of the ball.

​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: KaVontae Turpin ranked as the sixth-fastest player in the NFL, using a combination of his 40-time and the NFL's Next Gen Stats (via Sports Illustrated). At 153 pounds, he's also the lightest player in the NFL.

With recent special teams changes, Turpin should be able to increase the number of kick returns he takes back in 2024, as he only returned 10 last season, and with Dallas' likely intention to throw the ball even more in 2024, Turpin should see the field a lot more often on both special teams and offense.

Buckle up, it's Turpin time in 2024.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.