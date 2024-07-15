Highlights Kawhi Leonard withdrew from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to a knee injury suffered during the NBA Playoffs.

Leonard's history of multiple injuries may have contributed to his decision not to play.

Derrick White is seen as a fitting replacement for Leonard in the Olympics.

Although the 2024 Team USA Men's Olympic Basketball Team seems like one of the best-assembled teams Olympic Basketball has ever seen, one key player is missing from this legendary roster.

Kawhi Leonard will not compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this year after he withdrew from the roster just days before the USA Basketball Showcase began.

This was supposed to be Leonard's first appearance in the Olympics, but due to his age, it may never happen.

This decision has led to fans questioning why Kawhi is no longer playing in the Men's Olympic Basketball Tournament and whether he will be able to play by the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Why Isn’t Kawhi Leonard Playing for Team USA in the Olympics?

Is the injury-prone star hurt again?

Kawhi Leonard will not be playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics because he is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

He has been dealing with knee soreness since the postseason, something that the L.A. Clippers will likely want to clear up before the start of the season.

There has been speculation that the Clippers pulled Leonard out of the Olympics because they don't want him to get injured before the start of the season. However, there has been no confirmation regarding that rumor, and the main reason Kawhi is being pulled out of the Olympics is likely to rest due to the injury he has already sustained.

Kawhi Leonard's Injury History

Kawhi has sustained multiple injuries throughout his career

Despite a legendary career, one of the main reasons Leonard hasn't become one of the greatest players of all time is his constant injuries, which first started with the San Antonio Spurs .

Kawhi's career started with multiple minor injuries on the Spurs, which caused him to miss nearly 100 games in his first five NBA seasons.

However, his first significant injury came in the 2016-17 Western Conference Finals, when he rolled his ankle and missed the series. He only played 8 games in the 2017-18 NBA Season, taking nearly a year off his career.

After a one-year stint with the Toronto Raptors , Leonard signed with the Clippers, where he was hoping to get past his injury days.

However, that did not happen, as he missed the entire 2021-22 season after tearing his ACL during the 2020-21 playoffs.

During his other four seasons with the Clippers, he only played 229 of a possible 328 games.

Kawhi Leonard Career Games Played Year Games Played 2023-24 68 2022-23 52 2021-22 0 2020-21 52 2019-20 57 2018-19 60 2017-18 9 2016-17 74 2015-16 72 2014-15 64 2013-14 66 2012-13 58 2011-12 64

This likely played a huge factor in why Kawhi isn't playing in the Olympics, as he is already injury-prone and doesn't want to risk worsening anything.

Boston's Derrick White Will Replace Leonard

The newly crowned NBA champion will play an important role

Leonard's official replacement on Team USA will be Boston Celtics guard Derrick White .

Despite some fans and media believing that the USA could have picked up better players, White seems to be a great option for this team, maybe even better than Leonard would have been.

Derrick White 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 15.2 APG 5.2 RPG 4.2 FG% 46.1 3P% 39.6

With a team made up of several scorers and players who need the ball in their hands, it's essential to have players like White, who are not always star offensive players.

After playing a key role in the 2024 NBA Finals and becoming a recently crowned champion, White is a great fit for this team and will be able to play his role.

Was This Leonard’s Last Chance To Play in the Olympics?

An aging superstar may have missed his last opportunity

The summer of 2024 was supposed to be Leonard's debut in the Olympics, as he had never been able to represent his country before.

After being pulled out of this year's games, Kawhi likely won't retire with a gold medal on his legendary resume.

At 33 years of age and with a lengthy injury history, Leonard is unlikely to make the 2028 Team USA roster. The program will likely look for younger stars and other vital assets who can contribute more at that point.

Players such as Stephen Curry and LeBron James are playing for Team USA in their late 30s at the 2024 Olympics. However, both of them are still at the top of their game, a place Kawhi will most likely not be four years from now.

Will Kawhi Be Ready for the 2024-25 NBA Season?

What about next season with the Clippers?

Leonard's status heading into the 2024-25 season with the Clippers is in doubt. Although his most recent injury was sustained in May 2024, it could very well still be an issue at the beginning of next season.

There's no confirmation whether he will be ready by the start of next season, but considering that he was ready to play in the Olympics, he will likely be on the court for the Clippers in October.

With Paul George off the team, Leonard will likely come into this season being used much more than he has in recent years. This means that the star needs to be at the top of his game in this next NBA season, and if it's beneficial for him to sit out a few games during the beginning of the season, the Clippers will likely take advantage of that opportunity.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN