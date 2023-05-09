Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunner to rescue a draw for Manchester City in their match with Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the Champions League semi-final first leg tie at the Bernabeu with a rocket in the 36th minute of the game.

De Bruyne equalised for the visitors with 23 minutes remaining as he scored a scorcher of his own.

It turns out the goal should not have stood, though.

Carlo Ancelotti was absolutely furious after De Bruyne's thunderous strike hit the back of the net.

The Italian manager made his feelings known to the officials and he was given a yellow card for his protests.

Images have now emerged which show he had every right to be angry.

BeIN Sports have confirmed with 3D technology that the ball was indeed out of play in the build-up to the goal.

VAR did not review the moment, though, and the goal was allowed to stand.

Ancelotti continued his complaints in his post-match interview with BT Sport.

"The ball was off the pitch. That's it. Technology said it. I don't understand why VAR didn't check. The referee didn't pay attention to many things..." he said, per The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

On his yellow card, he added, per the Standard: “I don’t know why. I told [the referee]: ‘I was not on the pitch, why you give me [the card]?’

“I think he could give the yellow card to the player, not to the manager.”

Carlo Ancelotti: We are satisfied with the result

Despite the controversy surrounding De Bruyne's goal, Ancelotti was happy with his side's performance.

“Defensively we were good, Rudiger against Haaland did really well,” he said.

“The midfield covered well the position in front of the defence. We are satisfied. Sometimes the result doesn’t give you credit, but the performance was really good.

“We are happy and we have strong motivation for the next game.”

Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet at the Etihad Stadium for their second leg on Wednesday May 17. It promises to be a cracker.