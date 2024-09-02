Kevin Magnussen will be banned from racing at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after his crash with Pierre Gasly at the Italian GP this past weekend. The Haas driver has now received 12 penalty points over a 12-month period and is automatically banned from racing in Baku in two weeks' time. The decision has left the Dane furious, however, as he calls for more consistency from the FIA.

In a dramatic race which saw Charles Leclerc hold out for a victory in the Ferrari team's home country, Magnussen crossed the line in ninth, but after serving a time penalty, ended in 10th position, landing the Dane his third points finish of the season.

What Kevin Magnussen Did at Italian GP

After an unfortunate start from Haas teammate, Nico Hulkenburg, which saw him forced wide onto the gravel on lap 1 by Daniel Ricciardo and ultimately end up at the back of the grid, Magnussen was desperate to earn some points for his team. On lap 22, in an attempt to pass Gasly, the Haas driver dove down the inside at turn 4 where the pair banged wheels and swerved off the track. Both drivers were left with no damage and Magnussen did not gain a position.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Kevin Magnussen has obtained points in just three Grands Prix so far this season (Australia, Austria, and Italy)

Despite this, the FIA deemed it appropriate to serve the Danish driver with a 10-second time penalty for the incident as well as two penalty points on his Super License. As a result, this has triggered an automatic race ban for Magnussen, who has now exceeded the 11 penalty points threshold that every driver must adhere to.

The FIA regulations dictate that once a driver receives 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, that driver will be banned from the next race on the Formula One calendar; and due to the incident at Monza, Magnussen has now hit that marker and will not race in Baku on the 15th of September.

The Haas driver was deemed to have breached Article 2 d) in Chapter 4 of Appendix L of the FIA International Sporting Code. A document has since been released by the FIA giving the reasoning behind the decision.

"The Driving Standards Guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to 'be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre'. The Stewards determined that this was not the case for Car 20 [Magnussen] and hence the driver was wholly to blame for the collision and hence the standard penalty and penalty points are allocated."

Kevin Magnussen Not Happy With FIA's Decision

Although disgruntled at the points decision, Magnussen seemed more aggrieved by the 10-second time penalty, resulting in the Haas driver dropping from ninth to 10th at the chequered flag, which would have earned him and his team crucial points in the Constructors' Championship.

"I don't understand it at all," Magnussen told Sky Sports after the race. "Flat out, just completely confused. "Me and Gasly raced hard into turn four, we had slight contact, we both missed the corner, then came back on track again. No damage to either car, and no consequence on the race for either of us... but I get a 10-second penalty."

Italian Grand Prix 2024 top 5 Position Driver Team Points 1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren 18 3. Lando Norris McLaren 15 4. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 12 5. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10

Frustrated about the lack of consistency with the FIA's decisions, Magnussen went on to say: "On lap 1... [Daniel] Riccardo put Nico [Hulkenburg] in the grass at 300 kilometres an hour. [He] completely destroyed Nico's race, massive consequence and damage to Nico's car, but he gets a five-second penalty. Where is the logic?"

Pierre Gasly has also called upon the stewards to reverse the decision to ban Magnussen, suggesting the incident was "nothing" and simply "a bit of wheel to wheel."

Who Will Replace Magnussen in Azerbaijan

Oliver Bearman looks a likely option

However, at this current moment, Magnussen's ban is still enforced. So it begs the question, who is going to be racing for Haas in Baku? British driver Oliver Bearman is looking like the most likely driver to take the Dane's place on the grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The 19-year-old is currently racing in Formula 2, and is a member of the Ferrari driver academy. He is also a Formula One reserve driver for Ferrari, however, he is also contracted as a reserve driver for Haas and will be the likely option to fill in for Magnussen's one-race ban.