The WWE Championship belt has undergone several transformations throughout the years, with each design having its own era attached to it. Arguably one of the most popular versions of the WWE title is the classic Winged Eagle Championship. The historic belt debuted on February 5, 1988, during The Main Event clash between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. The title represented the top prize in the WWE until March 1998, when Stone Cold Steve Austin was awarded a new design, the similarly classic Big Eagle Belt, following his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania 14.

Through the years, the title has been held by some of the greatest legends in the industry, including Hogan, Austin, Ric Flair , Bret Hart , and Shawn Michaels , among others. The belt has made a comeback recently, and one delusional superstar has been parading around with the Winged Eagle Championship, despite not being the WWE Champion. That man is Kevin Owens.

Why Kevin Owens Has The Winged Eagle Championship

Kevin Owens is NOT the WWE Champion

The classic Winged Eagle Championship returned in the recently resurrected WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defended the title against Kevin Owens. Prior to the show, Triple H gifted Rhodes with a special case, with the condition that this would be just a one-time thing. Speculation ran rampant on social media about what it was, but there were already rumblings that it was the Winged Eagle Championship. The rumors turned out to be true as Cody revealed himself proudly wearing the classic belt during his entrance.

Rhodes retained the title against Owens. However, it came with a little bit of controversy as the champion hit a Cross Rhodes to the challenger on a chair to win the match. As The American Nightmare celebrated his victory with the Winged Eagle Title, Owens brutally attacked Cody and even hit him with a package piledriver, which is a taboo move in the WWE. Owens grabbed the classic title and celebrated with it.

Since then, the championship has been on The Prizefighter's shoulders. He carried it with him and even declared himself "the true, rightful WWE Champion" when he made a surprise appearance during the Raw on Netflix kickoff. On the December 20th episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens gave more clarity as to why he took the belt.

"I was screwed out of winning that championship... I should be standing here Undisputed WWE Champion, but I'm not... I took [the Winged Eagle Championship] because I deserve it and I'm not giving it back until I get what I want." - Kevin Owens

WWE Championship Match Set for the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for all the marbles

On the following episode of SmackDown, general manager Nick Aldis demanded the unhinged superstar to return the belt that isn't his. Of course, the ever-so-defiant Owens didn't.

"Explain to why I would give you this back. This is the only bargaining chip that I have. This is the only way I can make sure I get what's fair... A rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship where the referee cannot rob me of my victory." - Kevin Owens

As Aldis threatened to fire Owens, an angry Rhodes returned two weeks after the heinous attack and set the ultimatum for his former friend. Cody challenged Owens to a ladder match at the Royal Rumble with both the current WWE Title and the Winged Eagle Belt hanging above the ring. Aldis made the match official and the championship match is set for WWE's first Premium Live Event in the Netflix era. Owens, however, didn't leave without making any trouble. He attacked Cody and even went after his injured neck, then celebrated with the Winged Eagle Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 14 WWE superstars have held the Winged Eagle Championship — 16 if including Cody Rhodes... and Kevin Owens.

How the Rhodes vs. Owens Rivalry Happened

KO has a legitimate gripe against Rhodes

The two former buddies have been going at it since Owens attacked Rhodes in the parking lot after the Bad Blood PLE. The Prizefighter had a major gripe with Cody for teaming up with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline. Reigns had made life hell for Owens previously and he still hasn't forgotten what The Head of the Table had put him through.

While Owens had legitimate reason to be angry at Rhodes, the manner in which he dealt with the situation was problematic. The issue put Randy Orton, who was good friends with Rhodes and Owens, in a difficult spot. He was forced to choose sides by Owens, but The Viper tried to reconcile the two. This didn't sit well with K.O., so he made the decision for Orton and attacked his friend in the parking lot.

Orton and Owens engaged in several brawls over the next few weeks. But on one SmackDown episode, the Canadian wrestler went too far. He gave the 14-time world champion, who was out for over two years due to a spinal injury, with a piledriver. The Viper hasn't been back since.

Cody, who is a close friend and mentee of Orton, sought revenge on Owens for what he did. This set up the WWE Championship match between the two at Saturday Night's Main Event, where Owens took the Winged Eagle Championship. While the appearance of the classic belt was supposed to be for just "one night only," the WWE has turned it into a compelling storyline, which will culminate in a vicious ladder match at the 2025 Royal Rumble.