Highlights Kevin Owens hit a Chokeslam during the men's Elimination Chamber match, stunning the WWE Universe in the process as it's not a move he usually performs.

However, the commentary team were quick to reveal the reason behind it, stating it was done at the request of a Make-A-Wish.

Kevin Owens made a heartwarming gesture at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Saturday night by fulfilling a young boy’s Make-A-Wish. To the shock and the bemusement of his opponent, and the WWE Universe, KO executed a Chokeslam, a move not usually in his arsenal, but thanks to the commentary team, we were informed that he did the move because it was a request from the boy he visited earlier in the week.

This marked Owens’ second appearance in the ominous steel structure, having also participated in the 2021 edition, a contest ultimately won by Daniel Bryan. Fast-forward to his year, and Owens was one of six fighters in the match in Perth, Australia, along with Bobby Ashley, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and eventual winner Drew McIntyre, who has set up a WrestleMania 40 championship match with Seth Rollins in the process.

Men's Elimination Chamber match 2024

Drew McIntyre ran out victorious

In what was a chaotic match, as you would expect inside the Elimination Chamber, it eventually came down to the final four of Owens, Paul, Orton, and McIntyre, with all of them desperate to stamp their ticket to The Grandest Stage of them All. Out of the final four, it would be KO who was eliminated first, falling victim to the infamous RKO, which eventually put Logan Paul away, too. However, it was the United States Champion who had the last laugh, knocking out Orton despite being eliminated, handing the victory to McIntyre, much to the displeasure of those in attendance.

Kevin Owens' beautiful Chokeslam gesture

Earlier on in the match, however, as Owens surprised us all by landing the Chokeslam, commentators were keen to point out that the Superstar had crossed paths with a young boy at a Make-A-Wish function, and during said event he had promised to deliver the move despite him rarely using it. KO does have one legend's move in his arsenal, the Stunner, taken from none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin, but the Chokeslam, made famous by Kane and The Undertaker, was something he'd never used before.

His noble gesture has not got unnoticed, and he has been applauded by WWE fans on social media, as he joins the likes of John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in granting wishes to children.

Despite being able to deliver for the young boy, Owens was ultimately eliminated by Randy Orton, who made it to the final two before being beaten by Drew McIntyre, mainly thanks to Logan Paul, who used Brass Knuckles on The Viper after he was eliminated thanks to an RKO. The stage is now set for McIntrye to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 on the 6th of April, which will take place in the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Women’s Elimination Chamber, meanwhile, also had some highly memorable moments and saw Becky Lynch come out on top. The match-up was highly anticipated by fans, but ultimately, The Man controlled the bout from start to finish. Lynch will now face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, which will undoubtedly be a captivating fight.