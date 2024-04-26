Highlights Zubaira Tukhugov reveals that Khabib Nurmagomedov once threatened to tear up his UFC contract following a disagreement with the promotion.

Tukhugov was famously suspended by MMA's biggest promotion after punching Conor McGregor after UFC 229 back in 2018.

Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to ever step foot in the cage and retired from the sport in 2020.

During the peak of his powers, the Russian secured dominant wins over Darrell Horcher, Michael Johnson, and Edson Barboza. He then fought Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 on short notice to win the title.

In his first title defence, he welcomed back former two-division champion Conor McGregor at UFC 229. After a fourth-round submission win for 'The Eagle,' Nurmagomedov infamously jumped the cage and attacked Dillon Danis - starting a massive brawl between the two teams.

In the Octagon, Zubaira Tukhugov punched McGregor and found himself fined and suspended by the NSAC along with a release from the UFC. However, it was soon after that he was brought back.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding his return - with Nurmagomedov threatening to rip up his contract because of a slight dispute with the UFC regarding Tukhugov.

Zubaira Tukhugov Reveals Khabib Was Going to Rip up UFC Contract

Nurmagomedov pleaded with the promotion to get Tukhugov on UFC 242

Speaking via the Aslanbek Badaev YouTube channel, Tukhugov shared that the following incident with McGregor at UFC 229 and his suspension, the promotion had promised him a fight on UFC 242 - headlined by Nurmagomedov.

“Nobody has ever revealed it. I got suspended. My contract was terminated. Khabib said, ‘Zubaira will fight first then I will fight, too.’ After the McGregor fight, the UFC really needed Khabib. So, they gave me a new contract. They also promised to put me on the Abu Dhabi card (UFC 242) with Khabib and Islam [Makhachev].”

The 32-year-old didn't feature at UFC 229, having not fought since a razor-thin defeat to Renato Moicano at UFC 198 back in 2016. He wanted his comeback fight at UFC 242 for what was the promotion's big return to Abu Dhabi.

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev were big names that featured on the card as Tukhugov mentioned. A fight of his own wasn't part of the plans for the event. As a result, the Russian claims Khabib was ready to back out of his booked main event title defence against Dustin Poirier.

“[UFC CEO] Dana White said that they had no room for me on that card,” Tukhugov said. “So, they were going to let me fight in Moscow. He tried to make Khabib change his mind, but Khabib was like, ‘Okay, I am going to rip this contract up now. I will give my spot on the card to Zubaira if you don’t have it for him.’

“It was his first really good payday. I said, ‘Please don’t do that.’ Then [UFC CBO] Hunter [Campbell] called me and said he respected Khabib’s decision and decided to remove a few fights to let me on the card. That’s how I managed to be part of the event.”

Tukhugov went on to face rising undefeated star Lerone Murphy, fighting to a split draw. He would then go on to fight four more times in the promotion before he was released again following a split decision defeat to Elvis Brener in February 2023.

Khabib Fought One More Time in the UFC After 242

He retired from the sport in 2020

Nurmagomedov produced a flawless performance to beat Poirier, forcing the interim champion to tap out via a rear-naked choke in the third round. The Dagestani's win over the American extended his unbeaten record to 28-0 after executing a sensational game plan in the cage, dominating the wrestling exchanges,

He would go on to fight one more time. The Russian announced his retirement from the sport after successfully defending his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in 2020.

In an emotional post-fight interview, he said: "Today I want to say this is my last fight. No way am I coming here without my father. When UFC called me about Justin I spoke with my mother for three days. She didn't want me to fight without father and I said this is my last fight - and I have given her my word."